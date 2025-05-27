REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
1h

Half of Canada knows that the Kamloops claim is a lie, and the other half believes it is true. I’m not sure that there is a historical precedent for this extremely odd circumstance

Max Williams
1h

"Fraud" is defined as "wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain". Is the Kamloops IRS graves claim a case of fraud? I think a strong argument in the affirmative can be made at this point. The Band knew, or reasonably should have known, that there was no evidence of graves, never mind graves of former Kamloops IRS students, never mind murdered KIRS students, never mind KIRS students murdered by KIRS staff. It simply beggars belief that the Band Council could actually have simply jumped to that conclusion, especially considering they have quietly and unapologetically backed away from this claim given the abundant evidence of its falsehood. The very fabric of our nation has been torn by this deliberate, calculated attack which was aimed not at reconciliation, but the opposite- to exploit the empathy they know most Canadians feel for the very real suffering taking place in Indigenous communities both on and off reserves. These people have to be held accountable for exacerbating that suffering by passing along as truth the fiction that Indigenous people have been the target of an organized and deliberate genocide by our government and religious organizations, not to mention re-writing and horribly distorting Canadian history to the shame of all Canadians. Over a hundred churches have been vandalized, many burned to the ground. Our international esteem has been badly damaged, and our ability to be a force for good in the world has been seriously eroded. This is indeed fraud. I as a taxpayer want my money back, and there should also be fines and/or jail time for the perpetrators of this crime.

