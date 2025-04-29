REAL Indigenous Report

Max Williams
6h

The "Indigenous genocide" story is like the Hydra from Greek mythology. If you prove one alleged case to be false, two more (at least) will spring up. There were hundreds of those schools, so the Indigenous Industry will keep milking this baseless narrative indefinitely.

1 reply
John Chittick
2h

The Jacobins and Bolsheviks of the state portion of the grievance industry that pretend to represent taxpayers are too cowed by a grossly conflicted media to demand proof of the outrageous allegations from their grievance industry nobility counterparts. Slavery was abolished in the British Empire in 1843. It took a little longer than that with some of the west coast tribes but the issue is why are Canada's unborn taxpayers responsible for satisfying the demands of continual grift from the grievance industry, a situation analogous to slavery.

