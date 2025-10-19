BC Conservative leader John Rustad’s leadership style, characterized by a zero-tolerance approach to dissent, has led to a purge within the party. The firing of Lindsay Shepherd for expressing truthful views about the Indian Residential Schools and the expulsion of MLA Dallas Brodie for her accurate comments about reconciliation are examples of this, according to the Editorial Board of the Western Standard.

This authoritarian approach risks alienating members and weakening the party’s appeal, potentially handing another victory to the NDP.