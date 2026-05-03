The cost of indigenous reconciliation is unsustainable, with the federal government’s spending on contingent liabilities for aboriginal claims reaching $54.7 billion in 2024-25. This spending, however, which includes land claim settlements and other initiatives, has not significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of indigenous peoples or their communities. Critics like me argue that the government’s approach, which focuses on financial handouts rather than fostering economic opportunities, is not only ineffective but also enhances existing disparities.

“According to a February 27, 2026, Globe and Mail editorial board opinion piece, the unsustainable financing of indigenous reconciliation is increasingly evident in the last federal budget.”

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Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

March 2, 2026

According to a February 27, 2026, Globe and Mail editorial board opinion piece, the unsustainable financing of indigenous reconciliation is increasingly evident in the last federal budget, particularly through contingent liabilities related to land claims and associated litigation.

The Globe and Mail piece focuses near all its attention on the lack of clarity attached to reconciliation costs citing a report in 2024 in which the Parliamentary Budget Officer looked at the growing cost of contingent liabilities, and urged parliamentarians to push for more disclosure, noting that “it can at best be challenging, and often nearly impossible,” to follow the money through financial documents.

The Liberal government revealed in its 2024 fall economic statement that it had blown past its deficit target, which was supposed to be at or below $40.1-billion. The update put the deficit at $61.9-billion for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024. Most of this overshoot was blamed on one-time costs tied to booking contingent liabilities for indigenous claims. Given the recurring nature of those supposedly one-time costs, this should not have been a surprise.

“Contingent liabilities” are the shifting tally of settlements-to-be in any given year. In the fall budget, the federal government said it is “advancing reconciliation, supporting Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination, and addressing historical wrongs and systemic racism” with over $60-billion in spending since 2016.

Contingent liabilities are an opaque accounting measure that does not detail the true cost of modern-day reconciliation why the Globe and Mail argues that, “more transparency would help Canadians understand not only that the bill is coming due, but that each year of delay adds to costs.”

Most of Canada’s constantly shifting contingent liabilities relate to indigenous land claim issues. The country earmarked $54.7-billion for such settlements in fiscal year 2024-25, up from almost $12.6 billion in 2016.

What the Globe and Mail fails to address is whether any of this explosion in spending has substantially enhanced the life chances of on- or off-reserve indigenous people. This surely reflects the left-wing position of the newspaper on minority group social and cultural issues.