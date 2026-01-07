An outstanding analysis by Brian Giesbrecht about the Cowichan “land back” dispute, all of which is available below to paid subscribers.

Still, it needs to be noted that Giesbrecht overlooks that the Supreme Court of Canada ultimately overturned Chief Justice Alan McEachern’s legal ruling, the focus of his opinion piece.

Even before that ruling, Vancouver lawyer B. Douglas Cox described McEachern’s judgment in the 1991 Gitskan-West’suwet’en land claim case as “a stunning disappointment.” In his judgment, McEachern found that Aboriginal title in BC had been extinguished, and commented that:

“… it would not be accurate to assume that even pre-contact existence in the territory was in the least bit idyllic. The plaintiffs’ ancestors had no written language, no horses or wheeled vehicles, slavery and starvation was not uncommon, wars with neighbouring peoples were common, and there is no doubt, to quote Hobbes, that aboriginal life in the territory was, at best, ‘nasty, brutish and short.’”

This characterization is still subject to significant criticism. McEachern’s decision that aboriginal title had been extinguished was overturned on appeal after BC’s newly elected NDP government appointed Bryan Williams as counsel. According to Williams, he advised the five-member BC Court of Appeal panel “that the Crown did not wish to argue that the Chief Justice had been correct. Rather, it wished to argue that extinguishment [of Aboriginal title] had not taken place.”

Accordingly, in 1993 the BC Court of Appeal decided Confederation had not extinguished that aboriginal title. The BC Court of Appeal decision was then appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, which, in 1997, confirmed in Delgamuukw v. British Columbia that aboriginal title exists in British Columbia and is a right to the land itself, not just the right to hunt, fish, or gather.

In short, without a tough constitutional change extinguishing special indigenous rights or an equally improbable violent revolution, Giesbrecht’s worst fears about the loss of Canada may soon be realized.

This is because, as Giesbrecht correctly argues, the Cowichan Decision, which threatens private property rights, also poses a significant risk to Crown land in Canada. This decision, based on ancient hearsay evidence that no court should accept, could result in the loss of valuable public parks and resources to indigenous bands, potentially altering, if not destroying, the country’s landscape and economy. The lack of public discussion and transparency surrounding these claims is a cause for concern, as Canadians are left unaware of the potential impact of these court decisions on their lives.

Western Standard

November 13, 2025

Map of the Cowichan land claim. Photo: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard

It is not hyperbole to say that unless this title uncertainty madness is stopped, it will tear this country apart.

In the astounding Cowichan Decision, a judge has chosen to believe the same people who permitted the illegal building of what is probably the worst toxic garbage dump in Canada. The same people who allowed that ecological calamity to occur repeatedly claimed to be “stewards of the earth” and “guardians of the land”.

Both things can’t be true at the same time, yet the trial judge found the Cowichan claimants to be credible, while rejecting the evidence of two other First Nations with better reputations.

The case is being appealed, but at least one of the property owners, Montrose Properties, is refusing to endure the years of costly uncertainty that an appeal will entail.

