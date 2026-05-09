Terry Burton perceptively argues in this critically important article that recent court rulings and agreements in British Columbia are redefining private property rights, thereby creating uncertainty for homeowners. The Cowichan Tribes’ ruling suggests aboriginal title can exist over lands with existing private property titles, challenging the assumption of secure fee simple ownership. This legal shift, coupled with other government actions, risks undermining reconciliation and social stability, highlighting the need for constitutional clarity to protect both aboriginal and property rights.

This is a national emergency, so all Canadians, not just those residing in B.C., need to carefully consider Burton’s thoughtful and logical arguments.

Terry Burton

Western Standard

March 16, 2026

Recent rulings on Aboriginal Title risk turning reconciliation into resentment — and transforming Canada’s social compact into a constitutional crisis.

Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the B.C. legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024 Image courtesy of BC government

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.

Canada is quietly entering one of the most consequential constitutional moments since Confederation. A series of court rulings, legislative decisions, and land-rights agreements in BC have begun redefining one of the most fundamental pillars of Canadian society: private property rights.

The issue is not reconciliation itself. Most Canadians support fair reconciliation with Aboriginal peoples and recognize that historic injustices must be addressed in a meaningful and productive way. The problem lies in how recent legal developments are unfolding — and the profound uncertainty they are creating for millions of Canadians who believed their homes and property titles were secure.

It appears the Federal, BC provincial government, and the courts are sowing the seeds of a major fracturing and regression of the relationship between BC’s Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples. In essence, they are building the foundations of massive resentment, animosity, racism, prejudice, and potential massive societal discontent.

This is a category six societal hurricane in the making, yet the purveyors of this injustice seem oblivious to their Frankenstein creation.

If these developments continue without clear constitutional safeguards, the country will be sowing the seeds of immense social conflict, division, and mistrust that could take generations to repair, if ever.