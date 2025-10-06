REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Grube
The aspect of where the TB originated and from where it was mostly spread to affect everyone and especially affect the indigenous — is critical to determine. If it is already determined as being different than the stories that are being passed on now, thanks to the standard verbal methodology employed by the indigenous, that must be put out to the public quickly. That is, the schools were not the main spreader of TB.

It is a major factor (along with the few cases of sexual abuse) that fuels the denigration of those schools.

Having said that, the main reason for having boarding vs day schools was the lack of funding for schools in every reserve and obviously a lack of native language speakers. Those two aspects — boarding rather than day schools plus the requirement to ensure children could speak English — were likely more annoying to the indigenous than anything else as both are related to “loss of culture.”

That part of the schools is hard to refute even if the staff there never believed that they were doing anything but good for those children.

Allen Zeesman
Thank you. This article seems to me to be part of the restoration of sanity to my beloved home.

