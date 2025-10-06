In the freely available piece below, investigative journalist Michelle Stirling meticulously dissects the fallacious assertions made by Mark Kersten, an assistant professor in criminal justice at the University of the Fraser Valley, in his July 31, 2025, op-ed in the Globe and Mail, where he indiscriminately conflates the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel with various global genocides.

Challenging the Claims of Mark Kersten

Michelle Stirling

August 4, 2025

In a July 31, 2025, op-ed in the Globe and Mail, Mark Kersten, an assistant professor in criminal justice at the University of the Fraser Valley, conflates the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel with various global genocides. Unbelievably, he also ties Canada’s Indian Residential School (IRS) history to a claim of genocide, using it as the anvil to hammer out his theme that genocide is a process and not an event. I say ‘unbelievably’ because this is a disgusting conflation, but since Canada’s House of Commons compliantly adopted a motion by ‘unanimous consent’* to recognize Indian Residential Schools as genocide on Oct. 27, 2022, without a shred of evidence or debate, nor any due process, maybe it’s now par for the course to exploit the word ‘genocide’ for any activist cause.

* From the Global News story: “Unanimous consent motions do not receive formal votes, and do not always reflect official government policies. Rather, they are adopted only if no MP voices opposition to them when the motion is moved.”

Let me first address Kersten’s false claims about Canada’s history. Kersten confuses American history, where Native Americans were forcibly displaced to reserves with Canada’s history. In Canada, treaties were made to avoid the Indian Wars of the USA and to protect Canadian aboriginal people from potential cross-border attacks by whisky traders, bounty hunters, or incursions by the US Cavalry. Indeed, Chief Crowfoot was extremely grateful that the North West Mounted Police had prevented the genocide of his people by American whisky traders who had infiltrated Southern Alberta.

He signed Treaty 7 out of gratitude.

An American expat of the time had this to say:

“If we had only been allowed to carry on the business in our own way for another two years, there would have been no trouble as to feeding the Indians, for there would have been none left to feed: whisky, pistols, strychnine and other like processes would have effectively cleared away these wretched natives.”

- Alexander Staveley Hill, Ex-whisky trader, Southern Alberta

Canada has a ~400-year tradition of mutually beneficial economic relationships between Europeans and native people. By contrast, US history of European-Native relations is one of Indian wars raging from 1644 to 1924. By 1924 in Canada, we had been providing education and acculturation to Indigenous children for 50 years. The schooling was something the chiefs were aware of, approved of, and even requested, as described by historian Don Smith in his telling of the story of Thomas Green, a Mohawk surveyor and graduate of McGill, advising Sir John A. Macdonald to bring the chiefs east. He suggested that the chiefs see and understand how society was developing in the east; “Let them see how their Indian brethren are prospering in those provinces; let them understand that the Indian can subsist like the white man where there is no game; and let them understand that the government do not wish to exterminate them.”

Kersten premises much of his article around forced starvation, claiming that the Indian Residential Schools lacked sufficient food. There are countless historical documents that belie such a claim, not to mention, in the period of IRS operation, most people had a simple basic diet; many did not have enough to eat at home. Many of Canada’s leading Indigenous figures came from families of 10 or more people. Indian Residential Schools offered families relief in the form of sustenance, care and education for children the families could not feed themselves, while living a perilous sustenance existence. Phil Fontaine came from a family of 10. Chief Wilton Littlechild had 11 siblings.

In many other instances, Indian Residential Schools provided otherwise non-existent care for orphans, children who were rejected by a new marital partner (as was the case for Murray Sinclair’s grandmother), or children whose families had either been debilitated by illness or completely erased by Tuberculosis (TB), which was the largest killer of all Canadians up until the 1950’s. Some families, like those of the mother of Steven Kakfwi, husband of Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner Marie Wilson, suffered such a fate. Kakfwi’s mother’s entire family had been wiped out by Tuberculosis (TB). Thus, he explains that for six of the first twelve years of his life, his mother was in and out of TB hospitalization. The form of TB sanatorium care at the time involved months or years of an isolated strict medical-nutritional regime. The Summer 2025 edition of The Dorchester Review (#32, Vol. 15. No. 2, pg. 36) discusses the high quality of care provided to native people who suffered from TB. Ironically, in light of Kersten’s focus on starvation as a method of genocide, TB treatments involved a high volume, high quality nutritional program.

Robert Carney, father of Canada’s present Prime Minister Carney, noted in his review of the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, that where a comparison had been made, disease rates and survival at residential schools were significantly better where sanitation and public safety protocols were strictly enforced than at home on reserve. Furthermore, this does not sound like genocidal intent.

“…many traditional [Indian Residential] boarding schools, in some cases well into the twentieth century, took in sick, dying, abandoned, orphaned, physically and mentally handicapped children, from newborns to late adolescents, as well as adults who asked for refuge and other forms of assistance.”

-Robert Carney, historian, and father of Prime Minister Mark Carney

Historical evidence rebuts Kersten’s claims that Indian Residential Schools were the exposure mechanism of disease. In the 1946 Vol 54 edition of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, we find this information in “MEDICAL SURVEY OF NUTRITION AMONG THE NORTHERN MANITOBA INDIANS” (pg. 223)

“Formerly the Indians lived in wigwams and still do in some areas. Today the Indian is copying the white man and lives during the winter months in small one-roomed shacks (Fig. 1). Frequently the conditions are almost- unbelievable-as many as 10 to 12 people living in a shack 12 feet square. The only furniture may consist of a stove in the centre and a small table or stool (Fig. 2). Sometimes there may be one broken-down single bed, but the majority sleep on the floor. The door is seldom more than 5 feet high and- is covered by a blanket or old piece of canvas to keep out the wind. Two small windows let in the light, and the sole source of ventilation is the stove and the fairly large hole in the flat roof for the stove-pipe. Their sanitary habits are very primitive. Refuse and excreta litter the snow in the immediate vicinity of the house. With the advent of spring the whole family moves to tents, which they set up a few hundred feet away, and trust to the spring and summer rains to wash away the refuse. During the summer months they frequently change the location of the tents as they move about in their quest for food. HEALTH CONDITIONS “As is to be expected from their housing conditions, epidemics occur most frequently during the winter months. Influenza, measles, whooping cough and other infectious diseases all take their toll. The infant mortality rate among the Indians studied reached the astounding figure in 1942 of slightly under 400 per 1,000 live births, with a comparable figure for the white population of Canada of 52. The crude mortality rate for 1942 was 39.04 per 1,000, in contrast with a rate of 8.3 for the white population. in Manitoba. In Table I is presented the ten leading causes of death with the mortality rates.”

“Tuberculosis is the greatest single cause of death, with a death rate 14 times higher than that among the white population. In 1942, the death rate for Indians from tuberculosis for all of Canada was 732 per 100,000, with a comparable death rate among the white population of 51.4. However, in certain farming areas, where the Indians are well established, with a higher economic status and comparatively good nutrition, the death rate from tuberculosis is only slightly higher than in the surrounding white population. Among the Northern Indians death rates from 1,000 to 3,000 per 100,000 are encountered. In the area studied the death rate from tuberculosis in 1942 was 1,400 per 100,000. The comparable figure for the white population of Manitoba was 27.1. Many factors influence this increase in mortality. Poor housing, inadequate sanitation and rigours of climate probably all play their part. Also studies conducted in many parts of the world have demonstrated that poor nutrition is accompanied by excessively high morbidity and mortality rates.”

Kersten also references the Sixties Scoop, wherein native children from dangerous or neglectful homes were adopted out to white families. One need only read Allan Higgs account of how, as a former Saskatchewan social worker, he accompanied the police to countless scenes of chaos, neglect and danger where Indigenous adults had either abandoned their children at home without food or fuel to go on a days-long drinking binge, or had otherwise exposed them to the corruption of drunken orgies and placed them in danger of violence. This is why the children were “scooped.” Anyone with an iota of common sense would see that the intention was to save the child’s life; nothing genocidal about such actions, even if, by today’s standards, the removal was done in a heavy-handed way and typically with no recourse.

As for the phantom genocide in Canada? The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) reported that over the course of 113 years and 139 Indian Residential Schools, 423 students died at the Indian Residential schools – typically of diseases that were incurable at the time. Since only one third of all potential Status Indian students ever attended such schools, enrolled by their parents with signed admission forms and medical exams, this cannot be called a genocide by any measure. The larger numbers in the thousands claimed by “Genocide activists” come from the fact that the TRC counted any death within a year of enrollment as the result of being a student at an Indian Residential School – including death in a fire at home, traffic accidents, etc. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) exacerbated this misrepresentation of the facts with their huge memorial banner of some 4,000 names. Some of those named were victims of murder, like Helen Betty Osborne, a young adult who was mobbed by a trio of vicious youth, whose death had nothing to do with an Indian Residential School. Others on the list include an 85-year-old, a person who died of a gunshot wound, another run over by a train, and others who died of alcohol poisoning as adults. Nothing to do with Indian Residential School. Something to do with fraudulent misrepresentation.

What Kersten’s op-ed shows us is an on-going campaign by genocide academics like himself of dehumanizing Canadian history and denigrating well-respected, pivotal historical figures through the retelling of events without historical context. This retelling is persistently presented through a mindless genocide lens, blindly overlaid with decolonization theory and zealous woke-ism.

Kersten worked as an external researcher for Kimberly Murray’s series of reports is thus one of the people who has helped hand China a geopolitical weapon to condemn Canada of genocide, perhaps a pivotal weapon in light of the rare metals war we are unwittingly engaged in. Why has Canada twice been referred to and rejected by the International Criminal Court of Justice, despite Kersten and Murray’s efforts to have our country charged with a phantom genocide? Is it moral to take a country’s money and also try to have its international reputation destroyed without due process? Without a list of names of those alleged to be missing.

That Kersten attempts to equate the Canadian Indigenous experience at Indian Residential Schools with the Holocaust of the Jews and other victims and the brutal tribal massacres of Rwanda, is morally repugnant.

Kersten is historically inaccurate in his portrayal of the Nazi German Holocaust of some 6 million Jews and 6 million other ‘undesirables’ (i.e. dissidents, gays, Roma, disabled, etc.). Kersten suggests that the gas chambers were a means of distancing ordinary Germans and Nazi soldiers due to the “aversion of Germans to slaughter,” rather than using bullets. Nonsense. Bullets are an expensive and time-consuming way to kill millions. This method is overly demanding of individual human resources, to deal with millions of perceived “useless eaters” or enemies of the state.

As documented in horrific detail by Michael Burleigh in “Death and Deliverance: Euthanasia in Germany c. 1900 to 1945” for decades it had been government policy, for economic reasons, to murder “useless eaters.” Not with bullets, but with carbon monoxide and deception. The government would send a van to the home of such an individual and on pretext of offering special care, would take the hapless individual away. At the medical institution, the person would be given a medical exam and then sent to a sealed room for “treatment” where they were gassed to death with carbon monoxide. Their body was typically disposed of in a small crematorium/incinerator in the back yard. Some weeks or months later the family would receive a note explaining that unfortunately, their loved one had passed away from some medical reason. From 1939 to 1945 some 200,000 disabled people “stigmatized as 'life unworthy of life'” were euthanized. The book’s description states, “The book concludes by showing the ease with which many of the perpetrators filtered back into German society after 1945.” Some aversion…

Following along on Kersten’s themes, it was the Jews who were stigmatized, demonized and dehumanized by Nazi government propaganda prior to the Holocaust in the inter-war period. Indeed, as outlined by Modris Eksteins in “The Rites of Spring,” "The Great War …was the psychological turning point...for modernism as a whole. The urge to create and the urge to destroy had changed places." Eksteins also documents the tectonic shifts happening in society, the high unemployment, hyperinflation and limping recovery from the devastating human losses of World War I. One need only listen to the song from the musical “Cabaret” – “Who Cares?” to understand that ordinary Germans were exhausted emotionally and financially. Many had had their social status rudely displaced, their sense of self shattered. Thus, you realize that most did not have the energy to fight back against what, in good times, many would have been seen as morally wrong.

Likewise, that morality had been debased by decades of societal acceptance of state-sponsored democide of “useless eaters.”

Kersten goes on to claim that Israel is not providing independent journalists access to Gaza. He claims, “Preventing coverage is a core atrocity-denial strategy.”

It’s a war zone. Journos are notorious for trying to “get the best shot” by doing something risky for the camera and in turn often getting shot. During the first (1987-1990) and second intifada (2000-2005), the world got used to watching brave-looking international journos in their little “PRESS” flack jackets and helmets doing stand-ups in front of Israeli tanks stormed by an army of little boys with stones. Who at home realized that the accredited journo had been safely ferried in to the conflict zone by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to do their stand-up, then safely ferried back home to Jerusalem where they could file their story and go out for dinner later?

All in the name of press freedom.

Were the viewers at home informed that such deadly street theatre events were coordinated by the Palestinians via notices to the journos, advising of the time and place? The fair-handed effort on the part of Israel to facilitate press freedom at that time did incalculable damage to its image worldwide.

Little boys with stones versus tanks. Contrived for the nightly news.

Today, Israel does not have time to ferry journos around in Gaza – not to mention, far too many journalists are just repeaters of whatever they heard, not reporters who interrogate claims to find the facts. A hot-off-the-press article by Tony Thomas of Australia in Quadrant, is very revealing in this regard, particularly about false or misleading media claims of starvation and famine in Gaza.

Furthermore, many journalists forget their obligation to not share information that would compromise military operations. The failure (whether by intent or accident) to observe this rule had fatal results for a Reuters’ journalist in Lebanon. Israel does not need more of this press martyrdom.

Kersten refers to “Palestine” as if already a state, when, under international law, it is an imaginary state that does not meet the requirements of the 1933 Montevideo Convention, as Belgian jurist and author, Drieu Godefridi explains.

Ironically, Kersten closes with a message about a forest being slowly chopped down, relating it to Gaza. But there is no recognition on his part that Israel has been slowly chopped down by suicide bombers for years from the allegedly “moderate” Palestinian Authority of the West Bank; no recognition by Kersten of the thousands of rockets from Hamas in the south from Gaza and thousands more from the Hezbollah in the north fired into Israel over decades. Kersten’s ‘forest’ has no recognition of a “pay for slay” policy by the Palestinian terror machine. No recognition of the “salami slice” of Israel’s forced removal of settlements and greenhouse operations from the Gaza Strip in 2005 – on the promise of “no more rockets” from Gazan Palestinians. The Gazans under Hamas then fired so many more rockets into Israel that the Israelis had to invent the Iron Dome defence platform.

And Kersten offers no recognition that the savage infiltration by Hamas into sovereign Israel, of Oct. 7, 2023, was fraught with war crimes – an area of law in which Kersten professes to be an expert. An event that Hamas operative Ghazi Hamid on October 24, 2023, just two weeks after their brazen slaughter, bragged on Lebanese television they will do again and again until Israel is annihilated. That is a statement of intent to commit genocide. By Hamas.

Most of the land of modern-day Israel was legally purchased from its owners in Ottoman Empire Damascus, making the issue of “land back” for a Palestinian state moot. As detailed by historian Rivka Shpak Lissak, a disproportionate number of Arab people today regarded as Palestinians native to the region of British Mandate Palestine were actually itinerate workers, economic migrants from across the region. When war broke out after Israel declared independence, and they fled, many were people without papers from places that perhaps no longer existed. Their cruel fate of being in limbo was capitalized upon by the Soviets in 1970s.

As I have noted elsewhere, according to a 2014 paper by Wallace Edward Brand, “In 1972, the Kremlin decided to turn the whole Islamic world against Israel and the U.S. As KGB chairman Yury Andropov told me [said Soviet defector Major General Ion Pacepa], a billion adversaries could inflict far greater damage on America than could a few million. We needed to instill a Nazi-style hatred for the Jews throughout the Islamic world, and to turn this weapon of the emotions into a terrorist bloodbath against Israel and its main supporters, the United States. No one within the American/Zionist sphere of influence should any longer feel safe.” …

Kersten, whether he knows it or not, as a human rights advocate, ironically appears to be part of this long-ago Soviet Дезинформация (dezinformatsiya) campaign to instill hatred for Israel (and by extension, Jews and America), one which appears to have taken on a life of its own world-wide.

Likewise, Kersten appears to be blind to the fact that genocide is not decided by op-eds but by due process of law – thus he is spreading a blood libel against Israel, just as he does against Canada – in claiming a genocide has taken place. No one has ever been charged or convicted of genocide related to Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Curiously, the Globe and Mail seems committed to promoting such a IRS-as-genocide storyline, despite a lack of evidence.

Kersten forgets, or perhaps never knew, that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights declares for all a right to a fair trial, due process, and until there is a verdict, a presumption of innocence.

Clearly Kersten’s understanding of Canadian history is skewed by his zealous “anti-colonial” ideology.

Likewise, Kersten lacks any basic understanding of Israeli society and its desire and efforts for peace; a voyeur living far away, he will not bear any consequences for his statements. It is curious though that he is just as ignorant of Canada’s historical context, and thus he denigrates and dehumanizes our Canadian heritage of “peace, order and good government.”

Perhaps watching this example of how ‘dehumanizing’ those Israelis are will help. What are they singing – Arabs and Jews together? A song of hope. Performed together with @matisyahu

“One day…” Today, in a region fraught with pain, rage and sorrow, this hopeful ‘one day’ is far away. But who knows? Israel is a land where G-d has performed many miracles. And the Israeli national anthem is called “HaTikvah” – “The Hope.”

One day.

