REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Robert Angus's avatar
Robert Angus
1d

Giving in to extortion never yields good results. Reference the Romans vs the Huns or thousands of other examples.

Repealing DRIPA is step 1. Step 2 is getting rid of land acknowledgements. And it is probably a 10 step program to get back to normal.

The goal should be that all are treated equally before the law and by governments. No special status.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
1d

Brian's insight is, as usual, bang-on. My own thoughts were that the timing, in addition to the predictable sleaze-call with an opposition in disarray, was the increasing public awareness of the consequences of Eby's reinforcement and inversion of apartheid in land giveaways. Hence the gamble on an early election.

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