Another carefully documented piece by Yani Wiessman, this time dealing with the huge global increase in antisemitism rooted in the unprovoked October 7, 2023 genocidal invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Wiessman correctly asserts that:

The next antisemitic terrorist attack is not a question of if, but when. Jewish communities worldwide must prepare accordingly, building robust defense networks while there is still time to act. The choice facing World Jewry is clear: remain passive spectators to the erosion of Jewish safety, or become active architects of Jewish security and continuity. History will judge how this generation responds to the rising storm of antisemitism threatening Jewish communities from Buenos Aires to Berlin, from Paris to Pittsburgh.

The Collapse of Jewish Safety in the West

Yani Wiessman

August 16, 2025

"There is a time when man must demand justice by force." - Max Nordau

Weekly, tens of thousands flood the streets of Europe and America in demonstrations that, beneath their political veneer, echo with calls for Jewish blood. Authorities in these nations grant protesters the right to express such sentiments under the banner of free speech. The chants resonating from New York to London bear an unsettling resemblance to those heard in Tehran, Amman, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, and Sana'a. While languages differ, the messages remain identical: it has become acceptable to declare, loudly and publicly, that Jews may be murdered.

Illustration: Made by Yaniv Weissman@

The numbers tell a stark story. In 2023, reported single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents rose to 1,832 incidents, a sharp increase of 63 percent from 2022, and the highest number ever recorded by the FBI since it began collecting data in 1991. But this federal data represents only the tip of the iceberg. ADL tabulated 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the United States in 2024. This represents a 5% increase from the 8,873 incidents recorded in 2023, a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past 10 years.

The timing proves particularly revealing. In the three months since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, U.S. antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed, reaching a total of 3,291 incidents between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7, according to ADL's preliminary data. This represents a 361-percent increase compared to the same period one year prior.

Europe: A Continent in Crisis

Across the Atlantic, European Jews face an even more dire situation. In France, the number of incidents increased from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023 (the number of physical assaults increased from 43 to 85); in the UK from 1,662 to 4,103 (physical assaults from 136 to 266). In Germany from 2,639 to 3,614; in Brazil from 432 to 1,774; in South Africa from 68 to 207; in Mexico from 21 to 78; in the Netherlands from 69 to 154; in Italy from 241 to 454; and in Austria from 719 to 1,147.

Germany's situation has become particularly alarming. Germany recorded a historic spike in antisemitic incidents last year, with 8,627 cases—the highest annual figure ever documented—marking an 80% increase over the 2023 total. On average, the 2024 tally amounts to roughly 24 incidents per day—or one every hour.

The European Union's own research confirms this crisis. Jewish people have experienced more antisemitic incidents since October 2023, with some organizations reporting an increase of more than 400%. 80% of respondents feel that antisemitism has grown in their country in the five years before the survey.

The Failure of Western Leadership

European governments' responses have proven woefully inadequate. While antisemitic violence surges, political leaders in Britain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have largely failed to take decisive action. These are the same Western leaders who guarantee minority rights protection in their constitutions, yet they allow students on university campuses to harass, threaten, and assault young Jews while filling the streets with signs expressing sympathy for murderous terrorist movements and calling for global intifada.

Instead of British leaders standing up and declaring that the establishment of the State of Israel is no different from the establishment of Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, or Syria - all created by European empires just like India, Pakistan, and other nations worldwide - British leadership remains submissive. The French leadership follows suit, and both are willing to sacrifice the eternal victim - the persecuted Jew - on the altar of political points.

In France, antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes found a home within both the Socialist Party (PS) and La France Insoumise (LFI). Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of LFI, has repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization, failed to condemn the October 7 attacks, and consistently denied there was a problem with antisemitism in France. As recently as March 2025, LFI was forced to withdraw a poster depicting French TV presenter Cyril Hanouna that was reminiscent of Nazi antisemitic imagery. Mélenchon has also accused Jews of being responsible for the death of Jesus and has made statements connecting Jewish identity with right-wing politics.

Meanwhile, France recorded 1,570 antisemitic incidents in 2024, following the record 1,676 incidents in 2023 - representing a fourfold increase from the 436 incidents recorded in 2022. While the total number slightly decreased in 2024, violent antisemitic acts rose 25%, with over 10% of incidents against individuals involving physical violence. According to the World Zionist Organization, France experienced over 350% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to pre-October 7 levels, with 28% involving violence.

This represents a corrupted, weak, and deteriorated leadership that reminds us that good times create weak leaders, as everything seems obvious to them. The prosperous abundance surrounding citizens allows them to rest on their laurels instead of learning the foundation of that abundance and internalizing that it was achieved through hard work, sweat, and tears.

The American universities have become epicenters of antisemitic activity. College campuses became epicenters of antisemitic activity, with an 84% increase in incidents (1,694 total), comprising nearly 1 in 5 of all reported cases nationwide. For the first time in Audit history, a majority of antisemitic incidents (58%, or 5,452 incidents) included elements related to Israel or Zionism.

The nature of campus antisemitism has grown increasingly concerning. Protesters displayed justification or glorification of antisemitic violence, framing terror attacks against Israel and the Jewish community as justified "resistance," while others openly displayed support for U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) by wearing Hamas headbands and waving Hezbollah and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) flags.

In stark contrast to European weakness, the current U.S. administration has taken unprecedented action. On January 29, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order titled "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism." Every Federal executive department and agency leader will review and report to the White House within sixty days on all criminal and civil authorities and actions available for fighting anti-Semitism.

The administration's approach includes severe consequences for foreign nationals. "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."

Implementation has been swift and comprehensive. On March 7, 2025, the Task Force announced "the immediate cancelation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." The Education Department announced on February 3 it would launch investigations into five schools including Columbia due to reports of antisemitic harassment.

The Intelligence Behind the Hatred

This coordinated global response suggests sophisticated organization behind anti-Jewish sentiment. The simultaneous eruption of antisemitic demonstrations across continents immediately following October 7, 2023, indicates pre-existing networks and prepared messaging strategies. Modern digital platforms have amplified this coordination exponentially, creating what amounts to a 24/7 propaganda machine targeting Jewish communities worldwide.

The scale of online antisemitism proves overwhelming. 90% of respondents encountered antisemitism online in the year before the survey. This digital harassment forces behavioral changes: 24% avoid posting content that would identify them as Jewish, 23% say that they limited their participation in online discussions, and 16% reduced their use of certain platforms, websites or services.

The impact on daily Jewish life has become devastating. 76% hide their Jewish identity at least occasionally and 34% avoid Jewish events or sites because they do not feel safe. Most respondents continue to worry for their own (53%) and their family's (60%) safety and security.

Violence against Jews has become increasingly common. Assaults increased by 21% to 196 incidents, impacting 250 victims, and vandalism increased by 20% to 2,606 incidents. These statistics represent real people living in fear, children afraid to attend Jewish schools, and families reconsidering their futures in countries they once called home.

The post-World War II era of Jewish prosperity and integration in the West has effectively ended. "October 7th helped spread a fire that was already out of control," states the Report. The comfortable assumption that Western democracies would permanently protect Jewish rights has proven dangerously naive.

Prof. Uriya Shavit, Head of The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry warns:

"The year is not 1938, not even 1933. Yet if current trends continue, the curtain will descend on the ability to lead Jewish lives in the West – to wear a Star of David, attend synagogues and community centers, send kids to Jewish schools, frequent a Jewish club on campus, or speak Hebrew".

A Call to Action for World Jewry

The Jewish community worldwide cannot afford complacency. While Israel has proven its resilience and defensive capabilities, Jewish communities across the globe face mounting challenges that demand immediate attention. The deteriorating safety of Jews everywhere serves as a warning that no diaspora community can assume permanent security.

The Argentina example stands as a chilling reminder of what can happen when governments fail their Jewish citizens. The 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and wounded over 300, representing the deadliest antisemitic attack outside Israel since the Holocaust until October 7, 2023. For thirty years, no one has been convicted of this crime. Special Prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who courageously investigated Iran and Hezbollah's role in the attack, was murdered in 2015 - just hours before he was scheduled to present evidence of a government cover-up to the Argentine Congress.

As recently as January 2025, an Argentine federal court confirmed that Nisman's death was indeed murder, motivated by his investigation into Iranian terrorism and the Argentine government's complicity in covering up the truth. The pattern is unmistakable: Iranian-backed terrorism, government corruption, obstruction of justice, and the murder of those seeking accountability. This represents the complete breakdown of state protection for Jewish citizens.

The global community must move beyond denial and comfortable assumptions. Jewish organizations worldwide need to coordinate security measures, develop legal strategies, strengthen political alliances, and prepare for scenarios previously considered unthinkable. The luxury of assuming that "it can't happen here" has become a dangerous liability across continents.

The next antisemitic terrorist attack is not a question of if, but when. Jewish communities worldwide must prepare accordingly, building robust defense networks while there is still time to act. The Trump administration's strong stance in the United States provides a crucial model, but sustained community vigilance and preparation remain essential everywhere.

The choice facing World Jewry is clear: remain passive spectators to the erosion of Jewish safety, or become active architects of Jewish security and continuity. History will judge how this generation responds to the rising storm of antisemitism threatening Jewish communities from Buenos Aires to Berlin, from Paris to Pittsburgh.

The time for half-measures and wishful thinking has passed. The Jewish future in America depends on the courage and wisdom of today's actions.

Thank you for reading this urgent piece. stay safe and share with other…

