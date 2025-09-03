REAL Indigenous Report

Freedom To Offend
6h

About a month and a half ago, I was fired as a professor for saying Hamas are Nazis. My accuser, a professor who calls Jews subhuman, thrives. I’m not Jewish — but don’t worry, they hate me too. I’ve written it all down. If you’d consider reposting, I’d be grateful. Thx, Paul.

https://open.substack.com/pub/paulfinlayson/p/fired-sacked-terminated-deplatformed?r=iy2ds&utm_medium=ios

P.S. Sorry I don’t paid-subscribe right now — I was just fired, and my dogs still insist on gourmet kibble. 😂

John Chittick
7h

The desperation of the ruling elites of thoroughly bankrupt welfare states in demographic decline are importing Muslims and subsidizing their presence as a last stab at keeping power in what are in Alexander Tytler's undisputed thesis of end-stage of all democracies. These Jacobins and Bolsheviks all know that for every Jew on the planet there are 100 Muslims and their own nations are all "working toward" that demographic disparity while their average politician is almost as unconcerned with the existing population's objection to the obvious transition this signifies by censoring them as they are now with the correlation of rising Muslim immigration with rising anti-Semitism. Palestine and Israel are a microcosm of what Europe, the UK and Canada and even the US (if Michigan and Minnesota are any indication) will become. Western civilization did not survive for 1400 years by importing those that bring with them their own supreme form of theocratic governance, let alone subsidize them as a demographic replacement population.

