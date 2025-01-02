Please find below another terrific analysis of the fake documentary film Sugarcane, this one written by gifted investigative journalist Michelle Stirling, nicely complementing Nina Green's important observations in her piece posted here yesterday (and linked to below), followed by Stirling’s piece.

In my opinion, On March 2, Sugarcane will be named the best documentary film of 2024 by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a body mired in one scandal or another for decades.

If you wish to show your displeasure with this nomination for a prestigious Oscar award, please contact the Academy at: https://www.oscars.org/form/send-message or visit the following web site: https://www.oscars.org/contact

January 1, 2025

Would you put your newborn baby in an incinerator?

“Sugarcane” – a documentary by Canadian filmmakers Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat, has been short-listed for an Oscar nomination. Normally, this would be reason for rejoicing. Unfortunately, this is not a documentary, but a shock-u-mentary, and shy on facts. It's impossible to believe the filmmakers had the consent or involvement of the woman who did put her baby in an incinerator, in this lurid story that's full of so many demonstrable falsehoods. It is a film that I suspect was unethically made without consent of a main character, a woman we see briefly on camera.

Her name is Antoinette Archie. She is Julian Brave NoiseCat’s grandmother, a tribal elder, and one of the last speakers of the Secwepemctsín language.

She’s a pivotal character in the storyline for a number of reasons.

“Sugarcane’s” producer/director Emily Kassie has stated in several media interviews that she was ‘gut-pulled’ to the story that made world headlines in late May of 2021 – that allegedly an unmarked mass grave of some 215 missing children had been found in the apple orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Almost four years later, we have not a single name of a missing attendee at the school, and there are other more credible explanations for the soil disturbances found by ground penetrating radar — such as sewage tiles and the former location of tree stumps.

Kassie has stated that as an investigative journalist who has covered human rights stories around the world, she had never looked at the horrors in her own backyard of Canada.

But instead of making a documentary about this astounding Kamloops claim, Kassie somehow connected by a cold call and email to Chief Willie Sellars from the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN). They had announced, shortly after the Kamloops announcement, that they would be doing a similar search for missing children and unmarked graves.

“Sugarcane” is named after the Indian reserve near Williams Lake, British Columbia. There was an Indian Residential School built there after Oblate fathers established the St. Joseph’s Mission in 1867. The school is known both as St. Joseph’s and as Cariboo Indian Residential School.

Antoinette Archie is central to the story, but as reported in the International Documentary Association’s “Documentary” on-line magazine, Kassie was, “Unable to get answers from NoiseCat’s kyé7e (grandmother), who finds the events of her son’s conception and birth too painful to revisit…”

Thus, the filmmakers weave a fiction out of what should have been fact. In doing so, they violate the privacy of the grandmother of co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat, ultimately cashing in on a tragic tale of Antoinette Archie’s impulsive and criminal actions back in 1959.

Based on the story in the Williams Lake Tribune, Antoinette Archie was reportedly driving the hour-and-a-half trip home from Williams Lake to Canim Lake on Aug. 16, 1959. It appears that she went into labour along the way and pulled into the familiar setting of St. Joseph’s. But it was summer, when most children and staff were sent home or were away on holidays. It was very late at night. One concludes no one was around. So, Antoinette gave birth, alone, to Ed Archie NoiseCat, father of Julian and a main character in the film. She put Ed’s little body in the school incinerator at St. Joseph’s, apparently believing him to be dead. The incinerator was cold; the dairyman was returning home from an evening meeting of the Knights of Columbus and heard a mewling sound from the incinerator. Thinking a cat had gotten trapped, he opened the lid and found crying baby Ed. Abandoned.

Antoinette went to jail for a year for that abandonment. The court saw her actions as so serious that they also denied her appeal.

Most of these details are in the Williams Lake Tribune article of that time. This article appears briefly in the film “Sugarcane,” but the camera quickly passes over important details like the fact that Antoinette was 20 at the time and had been in a practical nursing course in Vancouver. Clearly, she was not a student at St. Joseph’s, the school near Williams Lake.

Likewise, crucially for baby Ed, he never spent his early years bonding with his mother. He was raised in extreme poverty by his alcoholic grandparents who both died when he was young, of alcoholism. These broken bonds, this dysfunctional family background is only mentioned partially, and in passing in the film. Yet, St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School is blamed for family dysfunction and the fact that Ed also abandoned Julian and his mother, Alexa Roddy when he was a baby. Ed, by his own words, went to day school and public school, not St. Joseph’s. Other than Ed being accidentally born at St. Joseph’s, the intergenerational trauma seems more related to alcohol than Oblate priests.

Antoinette had earlier attended Kamloops Indian Residential School, the very school where it is claimed there are mass graves of children. Surely she would have been Emily Kassie’s perfect potential eye-witness to such atrocities, if they occurred.

If Emily Kassie is an investigative reporter, how could she have included the important Williams Lake Tribune newspaper clipping in her film and not read it? Instead, she and Julian go on to weave a tale about priests raping Indigenous female students at the school and tossing the unwanted babies in the school’s incinerator to hide the crime.

Ed’s father was not a priest. He was a man named Ray Peters, a rodeo-rider and backhoe operator who was 11 years older than 20-year-old Antoinette. He later married her, and they had eight more children together; he had 17 children in total with five women.

Co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat knows this and has written about it in other works. In fact, his father, Ed, has become an acclaimed Indigenous carver. Julian has written about the fact that Ed is a descendant of the Skatin tribe, and this has some importance to Ed’s hereditary right and spiritual impetus to carve the works he makes.

Ed himself stated of one massive 20 foot carving: “Sqātsza7 Tmicw represents THIS land. My father’s land. This territory that is the home of the Peters family from Samahquam and Ts̓zil. The home of Nkasusa, Chief Harry Peters, my great grandfather. The home land of my father, Ray Peters,” says NoiseCat. “Sqātsza7 Tmicw means Father land.”

But both Kassie and the younger NoiseCat intentionally misled audiences to believe that Ed was the only baby known to have survived the school’s incinerator, when he is the only baby known to have been put there. By his own mother. The woman who does not want to talk about it with the filmmakers, as it was too painful for her. So, they just made up their own story.

And the story is getting rave reviews! On the film review site “Rotten Tomatoes” it has a 100% ‘fresh’ rating from critics. The film critics all believe that Roman Catholic priests raped numerous Indigenous girls at St. Joseph’s and burnt the newborns in the incinerator, that this criminal abuse was systemic and that these crimes have gone unpunished.

But no one has ever been charged with such crimes.

It is my impression, as a filmmaker, that the film was made without the consent of Antoinette Archie. Her appearances on camera are brief and filmed at public events. She is referred to by Julian’s voice over as “my kyé7e (“kya-ah,” grandmother).” In media reports, the filmmakers note that his grandmother is a practicing Catholic. Yet they exploit her tragic story to blood libel all Roman Catholics, all residential schools and Canadian history with the false and contrived narrative of “Sugarcane.” Other than brief scenes at her house where she digs out a photo album, when we really hear her speak, it is off-camera, at the end of the film when the father and son team of Ed and Julian enter her house. The camera does not follow them in but stays locked on the front of the house and driveway. We hear Ed tell her that they are on a mission to find out what really happened to him at birth… and we hear her anguished cry of rejection. How hard she had tried to distance herself from that fateful night. How she prayed about it every day. How she didn’t want to go back there.

Viewers who are ignorant of what I have told you here, undoubtedly imagine that she is trying to forget some nasty priest forcing himself upon her, raping her, then months later, trying to dispose of her baby in the school incinerator.

But Antoinette was not at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School at age 20. The mandatory age of leaving was 16 years old. And Ed’s father could not have been a priest, not only because Antoinette was not at St. Joseph’s anymore. Also, because then Ed would not have inherited his special cultural and spiritual artistic abilities. His artwork would thus have been a fraud.

In fact, Ed’s artwork is the only part of this film that seems to be real and true. They should have done a story about that.

Full informed consent, without coercion, is central to documentary filmmaking, as is protecting the vulnerable persons who may be in the film.

It seems to me that both Kassie, the investigative journalist, and Julian, the grandson, completely abandoned all ethical principles in making this film, while claiming to be addressing human rights.

Ethically the film fails on all fronts. Documentaries are supposed to be about facts, not the making up of fictional storylines, that sway naïve viewers like most film critics, to influentially create a meta-narrative in the media that is untrue. This meta-narrative of rape and infanticide by Roman Catholic priests might fly for a Catholic horror movie, but it has no place for an alleged documentary.

Antoinette Archie’s private hell becomes the filmmakers’ playground for a blood libel on Roman Catholic priests, both debasing Antoinette’s Catholic faith and the Roman Catholic-run schools that granted her the skills to learn how to deliver her own baby, to raise a large family, to overcome her impulsive act that nearly killed baby Ed, and to become a much-loved member of the Canim Lake Band. Thanks to “Sugarcane,” the shame of being jailed for abandoning her baby resurfaces as world-wide news after 64 years of her trying to put it behind her. Thanks to Kassie’s lack of due diligence and ethical failure, millions of viewers will be misled and filled with hatred toward Catholics, for crimes that were never committed.

Some other individuals ‘testify’ in “Sugarcane” to various abuses they experienced or witnessed. There is no cross-examination or evidence offered. The investigator, Charlene Belleau, asks leading questions. Kassie, in one news story, does go out of her way to protect a person who had offered the most lurid stories – and whom she claims is the only living witness - from any contact with the press. She said, “He has suffered quite a lot from the trauma of what he has seen.”

Sadly, she and her co-director Julian, did not extend that same courtesy and ethical conduct to Julian’s own grandmother who has surely suffered every day of her life. She is not only a living witness, but the person central to the story of how Ed ended up in the school incinerator. A story she did not want to talk about.

So much for honoring and respecting one’s elders.

This is not a documentary, but a travesty.

How many more churches will be burned down due to the outrage this fake news shock-u-mentary incites in most audiences?

All my relations.

