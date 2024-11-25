The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, September 30, a holiday in much of Canada, has passed. Still, its bitter and divisive memory lives on, as the following Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) video — a presentation full of hateful but self-serving distortions, exaggerations, and fabrications that obscure the difference between truth-telling and myth-making — makes clear.

The story behind the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation | APTN News

Since the late 1800s, thousands of Indigenous children from across Canada were forcibly removed from their homes and taken to residential schools. Once there, they were starved, beaten, sexually, verbally, and physically abused. If they tried to run away, they were brought back and punished. In many cases, parents did not even know where their children were. Many children never made it back home. Once they left those institutions, they were not called graduates, but survivors. To mark this special day, during the next half hour, we want to take you to the next We want to take you on a journey as survivors confront their past in the hopes of finally healing. Canada is facing a reckoning over horrors of the residential school era. The declaration of a national holiday is an end and a beginning for many residential school survivors.

The Catholic Church apology is just one step along the way. In March of 2022, 100 delegates and 150 media traveled to Rome, Italy for the 'Walking Together Towards Healing and Reconciliation' event. It was a historic meeting between all Indigenous nations from Canada and the Catholic Church. From splashy news conferences to private one-on-one audiences with Pope Francis, the stakes were high. The first to meet with the Pope was Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron, her executive. The time for acknowledgement, apology, and atonement is long overdue. It is never too late to do the right thing. The Metis Nation has already begun the difficult work, but essential work, of hearing the truths that our survivors and their families carry, of understanding what substantive justice means to them, and of forging a pathway to healing. It's the time to make the leap forward toward the lasting healing that our entire nation deserves.

85-year-old Angie Crerar from Grand Prairie, Alberta, told Pope Francis what happened to her and her younger sisters in 1947 at Fort Resolution Residential School in the Northwest Territories. One thing we have now is our pride. They did not break us. We're still here, and we intend to live here forever.

But it is also what is being kept behind these walls that holds the key for those impacted by residential schools: records, names, dates, and other information about thousands of children who never made it home.

As nations embark on their own searches for unmarked graves, these documents will be crucial.

Indigenous leaders came to Italy to not only ask for an apology, but to ask the Catholic Church for these records, including the return of ceremonial artifacts that are kept in vaults at the Vatican. That will play an important role in our healing. Will that give us closure? No. National Dene Chief Gerald Antoine is not only a leader of his nation, but he is a residential school survivor and a day school survivor and was part of the Sixty Scoop. He says he was first taken to residential school at the age of five years old, but his tradition and culture kept him strong. Now, as a leader of his nation, he went to Rome, Italy to confront the Pope. He says Indian residential schools was a directive given to assimilate Indigenous people into white society when the settlers arrived in Canada.

There were also instructions that were also brought in and brought along with these ships. And these instructions were the ones that were used by the people who came here. And these directives that they came across with are now embedded in the laws and the policies. And this policy, one of the policies, is the Indian residential school policy. And what Chief Antoine is referring to is the Doctrine of Discovery, a 1453 document that states that the empires of England, Spain, France, and Portugal can colonize countries like Canada. They use the doctrine to justify their goals and approach the Catholic Church for their support. Pope Alexander VI issued a papal bull stating that Indigenous peoples were not human or Christian. And because he said they were not human, they did not have sovereignty over the land.

Millions of people were then exterminated, making it a large-scale genocide. Then came in the residential schools, and we know from that point in history, you know, our children were removed with purpose and intent to break down the families and break down our governance and break down our nations. So when the children were removed completely from our care, from our families and our nations, they went into these residential schools. And I know personally some of the families that had like, say, five family members that went and only one that came home. Hereditary Chief Robert Joseph is the ambassador of Reconciliation Canada and is also a residential school survivor. He says he has seen positive changes starting to happen.

We've been a few years past the Truth and Reconciliation report, and there are, you know, more Canadians than there have ever been who are now aware of our shared history. I love sharing with my people. Back in Rome, the Inuit were finally able to talk directly with the Pope about their horrific experiences with residential schools. We want this new relationship and this relationship of reconciliation to be based on action. Former priest Johannes Revoir is just one example of a fugitive priest who escaped justice. He is wanted in Canada for a sexual assault charge relating to his time in Nunavut in the 1960s and 1970s. He fled to France shortly after, but France has no extradition agreement with Canada. Despite attempts to bring him back to face a trial, Revoir has denied the claims and France has refused to extradite him.

In Rome, pow-wow drummers and singers greeted the First Nations delegation after their one-on-one encounter with Pope Francis. I feel that the Pope and the Church have expressed a sentiment of working towards reconciliation. He shared words about the shame and sorrow that the Church feels for the history concerning the unmarked graves. I feel that the Pope and the Church are the most important people in the world. And just a few days after that meeting, Pope Francis addressed the general audience. Listening to your voices, I was able to enter into and be deeply grieved by the stories of the suffering, hardship, discrimination, and various forms of abuse that some of you experienced, particularly in the residential schools. It's chilling. And then came the words long hoped for, but not expected. I ask for God's forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.

And outside the Vatican in St. Peter's Square, pow-wow singers, dancers, and drummers performed to mark this monumental moment.

For Cookeby, Roseanne Casimir, whose community of Tekemlustisikwepem was the first to officially discover the 215 unmarked graves, says the apology was a major step forward in healing. It was extremely powerful to hear him be able to express, to express sorrow, to express the shame at that level was extremely important. And to provide an apology, I did not expect that today. And five months later, Pope Francis also made good on his promise to come to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors and their families on Canadian soil. And here at Muscogee's First Nation in Alberta, hundreds gathered in the Arbor to greet Pope Francis as he made his way to the stage. And then came those long-awaited words everyone was waiting to hear.

I thank you for making me appreciate this, for telling me about the heavy burdens that you still bear, for sharing with me these bitter memories. Today, I am here in this land that along with its ancient memories preserves the scars of still open wounds. I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry. Sorry.

Sorry for the ways in which regretfully many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the indigenous peoples. But for the many survivors gathered here, the trauma is still evident on their faces and emotions were at an all-time high. For Sopiko, she started to sing in Cree, and the anguish was palpable.

And in her language of Cree, Sopiko sang a song about the laws of the land and told the Pope that she rejected his apology. We'll talk about that apology later on in the show. Coming up, we meet with a survivor who says the trauma of residential school still haunts him to this day.

With every story of survival, there is always a small child at the centre. With the Pope's visit playing out on an international stage, individual stories emerged, opening up long-healed wounds. For Sam George, it was a boy named Charlie.

It's been a few years since Sam George came to this cemetery located on the Squamish Nation in North Vancouver, B.C. He's here to come pay his respects to a little boy that he knew from residential school named Charlie Lucas. Today, he's brought Charlie a candy bar. And to honour a little boy that meant so much to him. Well, Charlie would have been probably in your 70s now. Probably would have been about 70 years old. Grandkids. Children. Maybe even great-grandchildren. But you're happy where you're at now. You know, you lived a good, short life. He'll always remember you. Sam George is now 78 years old, but in 1952, he along with other Indigenous kids were taken to St. Paul's Residential School, located not far from the cemetery.

He remembers the first day that he first met little Charlie. It was the first day he met the boy who was a little boy. And there was about four or five of us playing. And I looked up and I seen this little boy standing there. And it was his first day of school. He had this American Sailor outfit on. We can imagine that. You know, the little white Sailor hat. And I said, 'Oh look.' And we all went running there. And I was the first one there. And he was just standing there. And we all surrounded him, and just a cute little three, four-year-old. Old guy and uh because I was the first guy there, the nun said number three or I don't know if she called me by my number which was not unusual.

She said this is Charlie, you take care of them, and so you know like I took care of Charlie. He was just like my everybody called him my little puppy everywhere I went; he was right behind me but you know I tied his shoes and everything, and I think he knew how to do all that but he enjoyed it, you know. And when we took a shower and everything, I had to help him dress and undress and you know tickle his tummy and everything, and he was just like my little brother. Sam says that he loved looking after little Charlie. And then one night, everything changed. Charlie was sleeping a couple of beds away from me, and I was laying there, and I heard him crying, and I got up and looked; he was sitting there, he was holding his head and he was crying, and I went over and I sat beside him, and I said, 'What's wrong, Charlie?' He said, 'My head hurts,' you know.

And I didn't know what to do, and I just grabbed him and I was rubbing his head, and you know he's just a little baby, and I'm rubbing him, and finally, you know, he finally went to sleep. I laid him down now, and then I covered him, then I went to bed, and I was watching him and i fell asleep too and when i woke up in the morning his bed was empty you know the sheet his blankets were still uncovered like he'd been sleeping there and what happened i don't know how it happened even they rushed him to st paul's hospital and they operated on him and data his brain was swelled and then sam says the nuns gathered all the kids to give them an update on charlie yeah little charlie didn't make it they said he died

on the operating table and so they they didn't worry he was from really he had a sister there and she said well we came across on the boat that's all she was young too and so they couldn't Find his mother, and so we buried him down on our reserve. You know they brought him down the church a little casket, and then they buried him there. And I remember, you know, first day, first time I understood death. You know, I was watching these little coffins going in the ground, and seeing the bigger boys putting them, fixing everything. Then they started throwing dirt on it, and I started crying. Then we all; they marched us all back up to the school, and I was at the end of the line, I was still crying.

And the nun came up to me, she said, 'Of course you're crying, he's gone now. He's in heaven, don't cry.' It wasn't until years later that Sam found out. What really happened to Little Charlie Lucas? I just found out about maybe 10-12 years ago. My cousin said, 'Remember that little guy who followed you around?' I said, 'Yeah, Charlie.' He said, 'Well, we were upstairs in the daytime; we weren't supposed to be up there, and we heard the nun coming upstairs so we hid away in the closet. There was just maybe just enough for them to squeeze in; it was a big dresser, but they could see the top of the stairs. The nun got to the top of the stairs, and she had Little Charlie with her.

For whatever reason, she got to the top of the stairs, and she started slapping Charlie around, punching him, and he was crying. And she started shaking him, and then she threw him down the stairs. She was shaking so much he went flying all the way down the bottom of the stairs, and they you know - they witnessed all this, you know. And I really believe she got away with murder, right? She, you know, he died because of her. Sam says Charlie changed his life even for a short while. Pray for us, pray for us, who are still here, a few of us remember you, maybe we'll meet again and share a pair the way we did, pray for us, Charlie.

Thank you. It's still unclear which community it was that Charlie Lucas was taken from to attend this residential school. Sadly, his name joins The list of the 4,120 children's names on this red banner that was shown to Pope Francis when he apologized at the Muscogee's First Nation it's the names of the children that never made it home and died at residential school. Unfortunately, with moron Mark Graves being discovered, that number is expected to rise.

From the discovery of the 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops, to the delegation traveling to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, to the historic apologies from the Holy See, we wanted to ask some of those that we've met in the last half hour about what should happen next. The people will be stood up in the best way possible by getting rid of the doctrine of discovery. It's our key issue in many of the areas we deal with, whether it's child and family, health, economics, education, and that's what's impacting us and holding us back from moving our people ahead and the recovery and well-being of all of our people. But for Sam George, the Pope's apology had no impact on his life. He says, 'There's no way that can better my life.' You know, the government is full of promises.

I've never got anything from the church. I don't ask for anything. I just like them to leave me alone the way they have been. They don't even know I exist, probably. And I don't even know our priest's name, who lives rent-free on our reserve. I don't have a clue who he is, and that's okay. My life goes on and on, and if I want to better my life, it's up to me, and I can do it without the church, without the priest, without the bishop, without the pope. But for Hereditary Chief Robert Joseph, his vision for the future is tied to forgiveness. I think all of the elements and the dimensions and the things that we've been through, and the depth of the impacts of those apologies, is really important.

And over time, as we heal, and I'm certain that most of the survivors are going to have the same experience I had. As we heal, we begin to acknowledge that apologies have an impact. For Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron, she says Canadians can play a larger role in advancing healing. I think there's a role for everybody to play. There's a role for the pope himself to play. There's a role now, clearly, for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to play. The pope has outlined that role for them to play, to continue to walk forward with Indigenous people, to find those ways to move reconciliation forward. But there's roles for everybody to play in reconciliation, especially Canadians. You know, this past year, conversations have been accrued. There have been conversations that have been occurring, where people are finding out about Canada's true history, finding out about residential schools, finding out about all of these systems that continue to harm us as Indigenous people. And now there's no excuse for Canadians not to know the truth.

Thank you for tuning in to watch Road to Truth on this special edition of APTN National News. We honour all of those survivors and their families for having the courage to share their truth.