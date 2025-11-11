As we rightly commemorate on this day of remembrance the ultimate sacrifice of more than 118,000 Canadians who died in military service, and the many more who survived and continue to protect both our sovereignty and our way of life, I hope no reader will take offence with my posting of a piece that is a clear repudiation of truth-telling because it is based on contrived and embellished remembrance.

Yes, as Canadians, we have a collective duty to remember and recognize the historical and contemporary sacrifices of every person who has served or continues to serve our country in times of war, military conflict, and peacekeeping.

Part of this remembering means having a shared responsibility to tell the truth about these military sacrifices, especially how they were meant to keep us safe, protect our national independence, and stop illegal land grabs by evil and greedy foreign powers.

While some may feel that dealing with an issue that is the antithesis of Remembrance Day truth telling, as Michelle Stirling does below, is inappropriate on a day that combines both national mourning and sincere collective pride and reflection, my view is that exposing falsehoods about Canada’s treatment of our indigenous people only highlights, even strengthens, the values we share as a sovereign, generous, and freedom loving people.

With this in mind, please find below another outstanding piece of research and writing from Stirling that deserves special reflection on Remembrance Day. This is because it exposes what looks more and more like carefully crafted conspiracy efforts by highly placed indigenous activists eager to confiscate land and other resources they cannot prove exclusive occupation of and ownership over, instead employing false accusations of hate crimes, even genocide, against indigenous people, especially children, to tap into non-indigenous historical and legal ignorance exacerbated by undeserved feelings of guilt.

More particularly, I find it hard to dispute the following argument made by Stirling:

“ It looks like the mass graves and incinerated babies were intended as atrocity propaganda to demoralize the Canadian population, make us all feel guilty, and be willing to do virtually anything in order to make things right and reconcile, including adopting UNDRIP without second thought and including giving up our land. So, that’s what is happening .”

By the way, I wonder how many Canadians know that last Saturday was Indigenous Veterans Day, annually observed on November 8th to recognize and honour the military contributions and sacrifices of Treaty Indians, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

Since 1994, November 8 has been recognized as a day to commemorate Indigenous veterans and their service.

The Manitoba government formally recognized Indigenous Veterans Day for the first time following the passage of new legislation earlier last week. Indigenous Premier Wab Kinew announced that Bill 210, The Indigenous Veterans Day Act, officially designates November 8 as Indigenous Veterans Day in Manitoba.

Other provinces have enacted similar legislation in the past, thereby giving indigenous people two distinct days to commemorate their service in conflicts like the War of 1812, the First and Second World Wars, and the Korean War, as well as in peacekeeping missions and modern military efforts, yet another example of the multitude of special and separate rights and privileges shamelessly granted only to aboriginals.

The Great Canadian Land Grab Psy-op: Mass Graves and Incinerated Babies

November 8, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025

On Oct. 18, 2021, the “Grassroots Families” of the Kamloops First Nation published an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Globe and Mail. It opens by making reference to a visit they had had from him in 2015, and it appears that they believed Trudeau would take some action on their behalf in terms of land rights.

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Note: The above screenshots are of the letter pdf. They had to be cut into 3 screenshots for display. See the original pdf below.

Petition To Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Glb Tue 19102021 A005 C Gta

121KB ∙ PDF file

Download

The ‘letter’ to Trudeau from the Grassroots Families was a paid ad in the Globe and Mail. The quote in the letter which is attributed to Duncan Campbell Scott is an invention of conspiracy-theorist Kevin Annett. Exhaustive searches in Department of Indian Affairs documents by the Library of Canada have been unable to find any such letter. Furthermore, it attempts to ascribe the meaning of Hitler’s genocidal Holocaust “final solution” of the Jews from the 1930’s to a man, Duncan Scott, in the 1910’s. In Scott’s time, as today, the ‘Indian problem’ imposed an untenable financial burden on mainstream society. The Indians of Canada had formerly been self-sufficient; with the decline of the buffalo (mostly due to mass harvesting in the USA) they had had to become wards of the state, supported and fed by non-Indigenous taxpayers. The hope was that most would learn skills and become a part of the mainstream economy as workers, entrepreneurs and professionals. That was the point of Indian Residential Schools. To this day there is still an Indian problem. The ‘Indian Grievance Industry’ is enriching a handful of the Indigenous elite, lawyers and consultants (typically non-Indigenous), while leaving the remaining Indigenous people living in abject poverty, often enslaved to nepotistic on-reserve regimes.

It was disingenuous that the Kamloops Grassroots Families ran this paid ad without mentioning that they had filed a lawsuit in 2015 for aboriginal title over the entire city of Kamloops.

Besides all of that, the letter always seemed odd to me, somehow off.

The Kamloops First Nation had, just months before, on May 27, 2021, claimed to have found the human remains of 215 children in a mass grave in the orchard near the old Kamloops Indian Residential School. That ghastly claim changed Canada forever – not because it was true – but because it was the turning point in pushing UNDRIP legislation through parliament. UNDRIP – the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples – had been held up by concerns of six premiers and several First Nations who wanted clarity on things like what constitutes “consent,” would “free, informed and prior consent” give First Nations a veto on resource projects, would UNDRIP be retroactive, and they wanted more than six weeks to review this ambiguous legislation.

On Nov. 27, 2020, the Indigenous relations ministers of six provinces had signed a joint letter to David Lametti, then Justice Minister, outlining their concerns:

Their objections lingered on into the spring of 2021 as reported in this April 14, 2021, story by CBC.

The May 27, 2021, “mass graves” claim put an end to all of that. UNDRIP sailed through parliament and the senate and received Royal Assent on June 21, 2021. The day after, China accused Canada of genocide on the world stage, citing the Kamloops find as evidence.

So, based on the horrific revelation of 215 children’s bodies in the apple orchard, you’d think the open letter from the Kamloops band might be filled with grief and rage, but instead it is filled with demands for things like…taxation.

Today, having just read through the 2015 Kamloops First Nation civil claim ‘for Aboriginal title over all the land in the Kamloops region,’ in their action against Ajax Mines, things seem to form more of a pattern for me.

My sense is that since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports also came out in 2015, the many sad and some shocking stories in those reports, were intended to move the mainstream Canadian public toward land-back reconciliation in consideration of the pain and suffering of the ~6,500 residential school ‘survivors’. Though 6,500 is a large number of people, it is only 4% of all those who ever attended Indian Residential Schools. The recollections gathered were just that – recollections, not sworn testimony and no evidence was required to support any statement made. As former student Tomson Highway wrote at the time, you’ve heard the 7,000 sad stories, but not the 7,000 good stories of success, like his.

Indeed, many people, like BC Conservative Party leader, John Rustad, who says he attended some of the TRC hearings, were moved by what they’d heard. It is likely that Rustad voted for DRIPA in British Columbia (DRIPA is the provincial equivalent of UNDRIP) because he felt a sense of guilt and a desire to make things right, never dreaming that this would snowball into the bombshell Cowichan decision announced last week.

If you haven’t been following the news, there was a claim made by the Cowichan band to a section of developed land in Richmond, BC, and the court granted the land to them. In the process, the court also affirmed that aboriginal title has prior and senior status over any other land claim – which supersedes individual private property rights! The essence of the judgement is that the aboriginal people of British Columbia are the original ‘title’ holders and thus the government of BC had no right to grant individuals private property rights in the first place. It turns out this Cowichan claim has been in process for the past several years, rather like the Kamloops First Nation’s claim.

For me, the revelation of these claims now shed a new light on the Kamloops First Nation’s claim of genocide and a mass grave.

These gruesome revelations received global coverage and Canada, formerly our rather boring nation renowned for its peacekeepers and people’s incessant desire to say “sorry” for any and all minor offences or interruptions, now could not be sorry enough.

Canada went from being proud peacekeepers to genocidal child murderers overnight. Pretty shocking. Gut-wrenching. I’d say most Canadians felt a desire to make things right.

What could be righter than giving land back after a genocide? That seems to be the premise of the Kamloops band’s open letter to Justin Trudeau.

But then some pesky residential school deniers started popping up with information that contradicted many of the claims made. People started losing their shock and started asking questions.

But just in time, the acclaimed documentary ‘Sugarcane’ came out, which said that at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School (aka Cariboo) near Williams Lake, priests had impregnated students and incinerated the illegitimate babies’ bodies in the school garbage burner to make the evidence disappear.

A massive global PR campaign accompanied this film, which otherwise might have just won a few festival awards for its cinematography and editing. ‘Sugarcane’ had a 100% ‘Fresh” rating on the film review site, “Rotten Tomatoes.” Critics adored it and were incensed by it.

This was horrifying! Incineration. Genocide. Holocaust.

And for good measure, Premier David Eby played the documentary in the BC Legislature.

Of course, most of “Sugarcane” is innuendo or lie, but unless one knows the facts behind the story, the beautiful cinematography and clever, lyrical editing will sweep you away. Soon, you the viewer, will be on the road with young Julian Brave NoiseCat and his artist father Ed Archie NoiseCat and you too will be singing along with them, “Canada is all Indian land…”

Wait. What?

This must be a terrible nightmare. Surely this is not how reconciliation was supposed to go!

It turns out in the Cowichan case, neither the BC government nor the Crown argued in favor of private property rights. So, the people who were meant to stand on guard for thee just stood down. They didn’t even stand up.

What? You gasp.

You may be a taxpayer, but the people who are getting more and more of your taxes these days are First Nations and Indigenous groups and projects – to the tune of billions, while your government seems to just throw up its hands and say – “Want some more? Here. Take it.”

Why is this happening?

One possibility is this. When Jody Wilson-Raybould was the Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada, she gave a practice directive to government lawyers on aboriginal/indigenous matters to not litigate, but to settle.

That’s correct. No one is fighting for your rights.

“Reparations began with the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, finalized in 2007, which awarded almost $5 billion (2007 dollars) in individual payments to those who had attended the schools. Class actions regarding other forms of education were launched, but the federal Justice Department resisted these claims until 2015, when Justin Trudeau’s government came to power. The new Minister of Justice, Jodi Wilson-Raybould, instructed departmental lawyers to seek negotiated settlements instead of litigating vigorously. These instructions were formalized in her “Litigation Guidelines,” which were issued in 2019 and are still in effect.” -From Reconciliation to Reparations: Exploiting a Noble Idea, Tom Flanagan, Fraser Institute

Needless to say, this opened the door to countless multi-million- or billion-dollar layers of claims that in past times would have been dismissed as nonsense in court or vigorously litigated to ensure reasonable settlement that protected the rights and finances of all Canadians. No more! It’s open season for any and all Indigenous claimants – including the Land Back faction – that most Canucks didn’t even know existed until now.

Furthermore, what is written in UNDRIP? Can anything be clearer than Article 26?

It looks like the mass graves and incinerated babies were intended as atrocity propaganda to demoralize the Canadian population, make us all feel guilty, and be willing to do virtually anything in order to make things right and reconcile, including adopting UNDRIP without second thought and including giving up our land. So, that’s what is happening.

This is a very elaborate psy-op [psychological operation], a profoundly well-orchestrated case of ideological subversion. As described by former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, this type of psychological warfare is intended to change the perception of reality, to the point that “…despite an abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their communities, their country.”

Bezmenov describes this as a slow process, with the first step being demoralization. He says this takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize a nation. Once demoralized, he says that exposure to true information does not matter anymore. “A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information…. He will refuse to believe it until he receives a kick in his fat bottom.”

That’s about where we stand right now, people.

Maybe the kick in your ‘fat bottom’ was the realization that your house, which you’ve paid a mortgage on for many years, paid taxes to government, believing that those people were taking care of state affairs so as to benefit you and your children, maybe the kick was realizing that your investment may be worthless and is now under the authority of an unelected, unaccountable, relatively tiny band of Indians – maybe suddenly you don’t feel so sorry, maybe you feel enraged. Maybe it is the jaw-dropping revelation that if a band is recognized as a “First” Nation, with prior right to all the land and mines, then they can simply negotiate deals with other real nations …circumventing all other Canadian laws and taxation, leaving our fiscal cupboard bare.

Effectively, this may mean that Canada does not exist anymore.

The good news is that no genocide was inflicted upon Canadian indigenous people and no babies burned in incinerators; shake off that atrocity propaganda and wake up and fight for your rights. No one is coming to save you – certainly no one from the government.

No more land acknowledgements.

No more of your kids tying orange ribbons to the school fence.

No more wearing an orange hair shirt.

No more of this nonsensical practice directive.

No more land back.

People – you must push back and charge back – let us charge back all the modern values and things gained by the Indians’ entry into the modern world that Western civilization wrought. That cellphone in the hands of the hunter-gatherer land-back claimants didn’t get there by foraging for ceremonial plants in the forest. The ability to file complex legal arguments by Indian bands who just 150 years ago had no written language and who could not speak English came at a cost to Canadian taxpayers.

Grand Bargain? You want the land back? We want the First Nations and aboriginal education and development costs back, in cash, gold or mines, in present dollar value.

And we want to find out who is behind this psy-op which has little children tying orange ribbons to school fences, millions of mournful Canucks wearing orange hair shirts, and compliant public officials reciting land acknowledgements while implementing policies that are destroying Canadian taxpayers’ lives and Balkanizing our once great nation.

<iframe width=”1355” height=”762” src=”

title=”MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL” frameborder=”0” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

© 2025 Michelle Stirling