Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its "settler-colonists," I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Jewish success, often highlighted in wealth statistics, is rooted in historical exclusion from land ownership and certain trades. This forced Jews into professions like finance and scholarship, fostering a culture of education and resilience. However, this success has been repeatedly used against them, fueling antisemitism through stereotypes and conspiracy theories.

The author, S. Cohen, whose piece appears below, could have easily mentioned the vast disparity between the recurrently or perennially despised Jews and non-Jews when it comes to the awarding of highly prestigious Nobel Prizes.

Jews have won a disproportionately high number of Nobel Prizes compared to their share of the global population, a trend observed over several decades.

While Jews make up less than 0.2% of the world’s population, they account for around 22% of all individual Nobel Prize recipients across six different categories.

These statistics mean that an individual of Jewish heritage is historically 100 times more likely to win a Nobel Prize than a non-Jew.

While specific figures vary by time period and field, data from 1901–1962 show that Jews won about 16% of the Nobel Prizes in science. In the second half of the 20th century, they won 29% of the prizes in literature, chemistry, physics, and medicine/physiology, even though they accounted for a minuscule share of the global population.

The high number of Jewish Nobel laureates in fields such as physics and chemistry is well documented, with many prominent scientists listed as Jewish, including Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Wolfgang Pauli.

The reasons for the high rate of Jewish Nobel Prizes are still debated and often attributed to a combination of factors.

Some analyses attribute it to the high IQ of specific Jewish populations, particularly Ashkenazi Jews, where millennia of natural selection has resulted in higher IQs than most other ethnic/racial groups.

There is also a rough correlation between intelligence and wealth.

Others point to historical factors, such as the importance of education and intellectualism in Jewish culture.

Whatever its causes, the overarching issue underpinning disproportionate Jewish intellectual and financial success is irrational hatred, the worst of all human emotions. Among the worst types of hatred are those rooted in unacknowledged envy combined with an irrational fear of the other.

Why Jewish Achievement Still Sparks Suspicion

S. Cohen

The Judean People’s Front

November 29, 2025

Recent reports noting how many Jewish individuals appear among the world’s wealthiest have sparked both curiosity and controversy. Lists like Bloomberg’s are intended to track economic influence, but they often become a mirror for society’s unease with Jewish visibility and success. Instead of prompting discussion about education, innovation, or resilience, such statistics are too easily distorted into the language of conspiracy.

Across history, this has been a familiar pattern. Jewish communities integrate, contribute, and achieve, often in the very professions from which they were once excluded. Over time, visibility turns into vulnerability. The same qualities that once earned respect are recast as evidence of control, and admiration hardens into resentment.

This is not new. For centuries, Jews were restricted from owning land or joining certain trades. They were pushed into roles that others avoided, such as moneylending, medicine, and commerce, because these were among the few options open to them. Over generations, those constraints encouraged the culture that prized education, literacy, and mutual support. Success was not accidental but born of necessity.

The very success that helped Jewish communities survive has repeatedly been turned against them. In medieval Europe, Jewish financiers were blamed for royal debt. In Tsarist Russia, Jewish shopkeepers were accused of exploiting the poor. In Nazi Germany, Jewish scientists and industrialists were portrayed as manipulators of the nation’s fate. The accusation has never been consistent, but the pattern has. When societies look for someone to blame, Jews are often visible enough to be noticed and too small a minority to be defended.

The same pattern reappears through the language of statistics. When reports highlight the number of Jewish billionaires, the figure is sometimes presented without context, as if it reveals something sinister about collective power. Statistics stripped of history tell us nothing about why that pattern exists. They do not show the centuries of exclusion that pushed Jewish people into portable professions such as trade, finance, and scholarship. They do not show the waves of displacement that made knowledge and adaptability the only forms of security available.

They also do not show the other side of the picture. Many Jews live ordinary lives far from wealth or influence. Jewish communities include refugees, teachers, nurses, and small business owners. The myth persists that Jewish success is universal and that it must come at someone else’s expense. It is a convenient story for those who prefer resentment to reflection.

What makes this particularly dangerous is how such ideas spread. In the age of social media, a single post about Jewish wealth can reach millions of people in minutes. Few pause to ask whether the same scrutiny is applied to billionaires of any other background. Fewer still consider that individual wealth says nothing about collective identity. What begins as a statistic quickly becomes a stereotype.

The truth is that Jewish success in many fields is a story of perseverance, not privilege. It is the outcome of generations who valued study when property was forbidden, who built businesses when land was confiscated, and who rebuilt lives after exile or genocide. It reflects a determination to survive in societies that often did not want them.

To see that as proof of wrongdoing is to repeat the oldest prejudice of all, the belief that Jewish excellence must be evidence of deceit. That mindset is not merely offensive; it is intellectually lazy. It confuses correlation with conspiracy and punishes resilience as if it were theft.

If the world wishes to understand why antisemitism endures, it needs only look at this recurring cycle. Jewish people integrate, contribute, and thrive. Their success draws admiration until admiration turns to envy. Envy becomes suspicion, suspicion becomes hostility, and the result is persecution or exile. Then, after a generation or two, societies invite Jews back again, and the cycle begins again.

The challenge is not to hide success but to understand it properly. To recognize that Jewish achievement is part of a broader human story of striving against adversity. To remember that visibility should never be a liability.

Antisemitism thrives on half-truths and selective memory. It feeds on the illusion that success must be explained by conspiracy rather than by effort. The real task before us is to break that pattern once and for all, to celebrate contribution without suspicion, and to ensure that no community is ever punished again for simply doing well.

