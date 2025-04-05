The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.

It reveals that the search for ‘missing’ Indigenous Residential School children continues, despite misunderstood claims based on sloppy journalism that funding has stopped.

Yes, funding for the National Advisory Committee has been terminated, but the vast ($CDN 321 million) Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund (RSMCCSF) remains intact, ensuring continued support for communities investigating unmarked graves allegedly containing missing indigenous children no family members are looking for.

Meanwhile, the secretive, massively funded, and over employed National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) has increased the number of confirmed deaths to 4,140, but this figure is also misunderstood.