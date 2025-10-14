Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

According to Lawrence Pinsky, while relief accompanied the release of living hostages — and the bodies of those viciously murdered and snatched by Hamas in its invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023 — the truth remains both stark and discomforting.

“Hamas’s history of deception, non-compliance, brutality, and outright evil, compounded by the complicity of many Western governments, means the battle for security, justice, and stability is far from over.”

Brief excerpts from Pinsky’s perceptive opinion piece appear below.

winnipegsun.com

Lawrence Pinsky

Winnipeg Sun

October 12, 2025

Hostages Square, at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Photo by Oren Rozen (Wikimedia Commons), CC BY-SA 4.0. /Winnipeg Sun

Hamas’s approach to truces and agreements has long been one of manipulation rather than good faith. Every ceasefire since its founding has served merely as an interlude to regroup, rearm, and prepare for the next assault.

2008–2009: A six-month Egypt-brokered truce collapsed under renewed Hamas rocket fire into Israel.

2009: Hamas seized humanitarian aid from UNRWA centres, disregarding civilian welfare.

2014: Nine separate truces were arranged, each broken by Hamas rocket attacks.

May 2021: Ceasefires mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the UN faltered almost immediately.

October 7, 2023: Hamas shattered an existing ceasefire with a genocidal assault—murder, kidnapping, rape, torture, and mass destruction inside Israel—igniting a multi-front war.

Given this record, the current release process must be approached with deep skepticism. The potential for further treachery is ever-present.

Lawrence Pinsky KC. Is a Lawyer, former Human Rights Adjudicator, and guest columnist for Klein Media.