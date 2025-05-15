REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4h

Yes, the election has come and gone and no one running for the electable parties mentioned this disgrace nor had the fortitude to question the sanctity of grifting communist dictatorships within a Canada under institutional capture by the grievance industry. The two biggest losers in Canada are those permanent serfs on the reserve under the thumb of their entitled nobility and the enslaved taxpayers who fund everything related to this ongoing, reinforcing and inverting apartheid.

RUTH CYR
5h

my, my, my. the crusade continues. some people just refuse to see the reality that many fn are doing well and many live off reserve while others strive to. blanket statements without evidence only perpetuates the writer's viewpoint. those unmarked graves yielding no bodies dominates argument about the demise of indigenous people on this site and looks like another one has the same mission. what's the impetus for this article today? i don't deny that there is an "indian industry" but i'm more interested in the end goal , are sites like this promoting the " abolishment of section 35 " of the 1982 constitution?

