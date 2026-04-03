REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
3d

“First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.”

Time to stand up! As our government and institutions we rely on clearly don’t care.

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Terry Sturgeon's avatar
Terry Sturgeon
3d

Wonder how many of our Premiers will follow Daniel Smith of Alberta, in outlawing the teaching of Woke in their classrooms, not enough I expect. Sad little country.

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