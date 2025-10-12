According to Brian Giesbrecht, the Kamloops Hoax, involving the false claim of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Residential School, has led to a significant misuse of taxpayer money. The lack of opposition from the Conservative Party, which unanimously supported a motion based on this false claim, is highlighted as a failure to uphold accountability. Giesbrecht calls for individual Conservatives to question the narrative and for a public inquiry to reveal the truth.