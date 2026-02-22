Dear reader, kindly distribute this piece of mine as widely as you can.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School burial hoax continues to unravel, largely because the proper police and prosecutorial authorities were prohibited from taking the lead in its investigation.

First, read the following piece posted on February 18, if you haven’t already done so:

As would be expected of any rational person closely following this issue over the past five years, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation’s [legally the Kamloops Indian Band’s] recent press release is pitifully inconclusive, omitting crucial details and failing to provide substantial updates since the initial announcement on May 27, 2021.

Despite receiving millions in federal funding for exhumation, the Band has not attempted to exhume even a single purported grave, even using minimally invasive techniques, raising further questions about the validity of its claims, including the claim by many indigenous leaders and activists that 200-215 missing and murdered children lie in these unmarked graves.

This charge alone should have prompted an independent RCMP investigation. No such thing happened.

Below is the entire text of the February 17, 2026, press release.

Even a superficial reading shows it to be a classic example of deliberate, buck-passing, political obfuscation, an obvious result when allegedly aggrieved groups of people are placed totally in charge of — and handsomely paid for —investigating and reporting on their very own grievances.

In earlier times, that would have been called vigilante justice, an all too often activity in the absence of the Western Enlightenment rule of law. Still, it is highly illegal and severely punished today, only if carried out by non-indigenous people.

Simply put, the idiom “garbage in, garbage out” concisely describes this travesty of elementary scientific investigation and impartial criminal justice.

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF

For Immediate Release - (3 pages)

Update on ongoing investigation at former Kamloops Indian Residential School

Kamloops, British Columbia (Feb 17, 2026) ~ Today’s update offers the best current understanding and most up-to-date information of our ongoing investigation into potential burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Background

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was Canada’s largest such institution. It operated for 88 years (1890 to 1978). At its peak, annual enrolment was 500+ children from 38 Indigenous Nations living in 119 communities in British Columbia.

Preliminary Investigation

In May 2021, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) announced preliminary findings from an independent, third-party investigation that used ground-penetrating technology to search the orchard (Sacred Site) and other areas of the former residential school. Our announcement was guided by the independent expert’s findings, facts and observations together with oral histories shared by residential school survivors.

Multi-Pronged Investigation

From 2021 to 2025, we continued working with independent third-party experts from across Canada who used unique investigative technologies and methods to study the areas in question:

1) Ground-Penetrating Radar: A high-tech tool that acts as an underground camera.

2) LiDAR Scanner: A high-tech laser scanner that emits rapid, invisible laser pulses to measure distances and create precise, 3D representations of objects and environments.

3) Historic Human Remains Detection Dogs: Three dog teams searched independently. They are certified in Historic Human Remains Detection by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Concurrently and importantly, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc continues to pursue access to archival records from the provincial and federal governments and the Roman Catholic Church of Canada.

Analyzing such records is critical for several reasons, including determining to which of the 38 Indigenous nations these children belonged. We also have a responsibility to consult with the Nations as part of this work.

Update

Our independent, multipronged investigation has been active and ongoing since 2021. As with any investigation, circumstances evolve as assumptions are tested, data is verified, and new information emerges. While the investigation has been more complex than we initially thought, we are making progress and will continue adapting our methodologies and information as it advances.

Here are the current relevant findings by independent investigators:

• The data and findings from all three unique investigative methods overlap in several areas, indicating those zones should now be the primary focus. Additionally, the radar and laser scanner ruled out the presence of utility lines and clay tiles in those locations.

• Signatures that resemble burials were found in some areas.

• Some areas were ruled out as burials, while others cannot confidently be ruled out.

While we want facts and answers as quickly as possible, we face significant challenges in accessing government and Catholic Church records for the 88-year period the school operated.

Obtaining 88 years of government records and sacramental records from the Roman Catholic Church of Canada is critical to confirming the identities of the children who attended the school and those who never returned home, along with the community to which they belonged. Our progress has been hindered by government restrictions on certain records and slow response.

Indigenous communities place deep importance on honouring and protecting ancestral remains, and with 38 affected Nations involved, we must seek consensus on any future outcome.

We have a responsibility to work with and honour all 38 Indigenous nations in 119 communities across BC. Each Nation upholds its own cultural and spiritual protocols for how ancestral remains must be treated. We also understand that full consensus may never be achieved. Possible future

outcomes could be to preserve the orchard as a Sacred Site – a place of memory and healing – or excavate. Any remains would need to be repatriated to their home communities, an extremely complex and sensitive process involving extensive consultation with the Nations, DNA analysis, forensic expertise, and adherence to appropriate laws and protocols.

No interviews will be granted at this time, and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will continue to provide updates as the investigation develops.

Kukwstsétsemc,

Kúkwpi7 [Chief] Rosanne Casimir

On behalf of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

https://tkemlups.ca/

Please note that no mention is made about the possible involvement of the police authorities, in this case the RCMP, even though numerous indigenous leaders and activists have referred to these 2015 children, later reduced to 200, as part of a larger genocide against Canada’s indigenous peoples .

By way of comparison, here is the complete text of the Band’s strongly and emotionally charged May 27, 2021, press release, a statement the Band has quietly removed from public scrutiny just a few days ago.

What prompted this removal of a statement heard round the world?

Note how different it is in tone and substance from the February 17, 2026, press release. Also note that a refusal to grant interviews about recent activities, and only one following the 2021 announcement, speaks volumes about the uncertainty of this thoroughly inconclusive, victim-led, but extremely profitable — over $12,000,000 and counting — scavenger hunt.

Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

(Kamloops Indian Band)

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2021, Kamloops – It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the home community of the Kamloops Indian Residential School which was the largest school in the Indian Affairs residential school system. As such, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Leadership acknowledges their responsibility to caretake for these lost children.

“We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children.”

This work was undertaken by the C7élksten̓s re Secwépemc ne Ckúl tens ell ne Xqwelténs (Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Culture Department) with ceremonial Knowledge Keepers who ensured that the work was conducted respectfully in light of the serious nature of the investigation, with cultural protocols being upheld.

Given that these lost loved ones are buried within the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community, and with all community members still grappling with the effects of residential school, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief and Council first reached out to their community members to make them aware of the situation, albeit that it is still developing.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc will continue to work with the ground penetrating radar specialist to complete the survey of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds. In undertaking this current investigation, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief and Council would like to acknowledge the preliminary work that was carried out in the early 2000’s. With access to the latest technology, the true accounting of the missing students will hopefully bring some peace and closure to those lives lost and their home communities.

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir stated, “We are thankful for the Pathway to Healing grant we received to undertake this important work. Given the size of the school, with up to 500 students registered and attending at any one time, we understand that this confirmed loss affects First Nations communities across British Columbia and beyond. We wish to ensure that our community members, as well as all home communities

The Band also claim that it “is following the necessary steps regarding these preliminary findings. This includes:

• Engaging with the coroner.

• Reaching out to the home communities who had children who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

• Taking measures to ensure that the locations of the remains are protected.

• The Secwépemc Museum Archivist is working with the Royal British Columbia Museum, amongst others, to seek out any existing records of these deaths.

Please note that the Heritage Park is closed to the public and no one will be permitted on site for the duration of this sensitive work.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc expect to complete preliminary findings by mid- June and will be providing updates as they become available.

***

The “updates” that were made available, including the latest one, add precious little hard information about this “discovery.”

So, here is my interpretation of the press release in the context of the initial May 27, 2021 announcement.

If you wish full access to it, please consider a modest paid subscription — $5.00 per month or $50.00 per annum — to my newsletter, the proceeds of which will be used to increase my readership.

“A February 17 press release from B.C.’s Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation is as inconclusive as its May 27, 2021, media announcement that the remains of 215 missing children had been found.”

The long shuttered Kamloops Indian Residenial School

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

February 21, 2026

A February 17 press release, portions of which are posted below, from B.C.’s Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation (legally the Kamloops Indian Band) is as inconclusive as its May 27, 2021, heartfelt and compelling media announcement that the remains of 215 missing children had been found close to the Band’s long shuttered Indian Residential School.

“Inconclusive” best describes the statement’s many undocumented assertions. Inconclusive also characterizes the prohibition of access to details about the Band’s investigation of this issue for at least the past five years.

Highly questionable also is the Band’s omission of the fact that nearly all Kamloops Indian Residential School students who died while registered at the school have been accounted for. Nor has the Band ever allowed those leading the investigation to be interviewed.

More important still, this recent press release is far more measured than the hysterical announcement in May 2021.

This softening partly explains the Band’s recent but unannounced removal from its website of the gruesome May 27, 2021 declaration that it had conclusively discovered the remains of 215 missing schoolchildren, a revelation it transformed two years later into sub-surface “anomalies,” namely soil disturbances of unknown origin or content.

Though removed, readers need to be reminded about the contents of the May 2021 press release heard around the world:

It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc Kukpi7 [Chief] Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School…. “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 [Chief] Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc is the final resting place of these children…. At this time we have more questions than answers. We look forward to providing updates as they become available.”

“More questions than answers” is an understatement because several curious academics, legal experts, and other observers soon raised questions about this ‘discovery.”