Please find below brief excerpts from an excellent piece by the National Post’s Terry Glavin — which you should broadly distribute — at the end of which he demolishes the claim from some of you that Murray Sinclair singlehandedly caused the RCMP to recuse itself from carefully investigating the grounds of the May 27, 2021, Kamloops announcement, as I have also long disputed using the same evidence as Glavin.

Glavin argues that the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Canada, particularly the Kamloops Indian Residential School, was misrepresented as a “mass grave” and led to widespread hysteria and a distorted understanding of history. He also contends that this event transformed the reconciliation process into a tool for enforcing a specific narrative, suppressing dissent, and even criminalizing “residential schools denialism.”

Genuine victims of residential schools have lost the most over false claims of a ‘mass grave’

Terry Glavin

National Post

May 29, 2026

People visit a makeshift memorial near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., on June 2, 2021. Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images

On the last weekend in May, 2021, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an order to lower the flags on Parliament Hill, and on the Monday he ordered the flags to be lowered on all federal buildings across Canada. It was an extraordinary, unprecedented exercise arising from a shocking claim reported around the world that the bodies of 215 children had been discovered in a mass grave at a long-shuttered Roman Catholic Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Dozens of churches were desecrated and vandalized, and several were burned to the ground.

If the anger was real, it was incited by the Trudeau government and by headlines like these: New York Times, May 28, 2021: “‘Horrible History’: Mass Grave of Indigenous Children Reported in Canada.”

None of these stories were true. In the case of the Kamloops horror story, more than 50 officers had been assigned to the Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force, which carried out an eight-year investigation that concluded in 2003. “Each of these allegations were thoroughly investigated by both the Task Force and the applicable Sub-Division Major Crime Unit. Not one of these allegations has ever been substantiated, much less proven.”

Before the summer of 2021 was over, the remains of roughly 1,300 Indigenous children were reported to have been discovered on the grounds of long-shuttered residential schools across Canada. The stories were not true, and the horror stories did not end when the flags were raised again after Remembrance Day in 2021.

It was during those months of intense moral panic between May to November, 2021 that the constitutionally-mandated reconciliation process anticipated by Section 35 of the Constitution Act of 1982 was transformed into something else altogether, especially in British Columbia, home to roughly one third of Canada’s 630 First Nation communities.

Public debates about land claims, Canada’s history and the various roles Indigenous people played in that history have become minefields of speech-policing, extremist rhetoric and alarmist nonsense about aboriginal title sweeping away private property rights from coast to coast. Whatever you make of it, this is not what “reconciliation” looks like.

A proposal to include the amorphous, catch-all transgression of “residential schools denialism” in the same section of the Criminal Code as Holocaust denial remains a going concern on Parliament Hill.

Residential schools denialism is a wholly unique construct, defined so broadly by its proponents as to encompass skepticism or expressions of disbelief in stories about students at the Kamloops Indian residential school being forced to bury their dead classmates under the light of the moon or the existence of an archipelago of clandestine burial grounds at residential school sites across Canada.

It’s one of the enduring peculiarities of the claim that at least 200 children were killed and buried in a secret grave adjacent to the Kamloops Indian Residential School: Why wasn’t the RCMP called in?

They weren’t, but the Mounties were involved, briefly. An investigation was opened the week the flags were lowered but the RCMP immediately scaled back its engagement to a “supporting role” after the former Truth and Reconciliation head Murray Sinclair accused them of intimidating the people who “made this story available.”

That was how the story was reported, anyway, and it never made much sense. And this is where the Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force comes in. The RCMP had already looked into complaints about “unlawful and suspicious deaths” at 14 B.C. residential schools, including Kamloops, including reports that children had been killed and buried on the residential school grounds.

Wednesday, May 27, marked the five-year anniversary of the announcement that hundreds of unmarked graves had been discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C. - an announcement that made headlines around the world and ignited an emotional debate here at home around the legacy of residential schools. Since then, however, the initial claims about graves at the Kamloops site have been walked back, as has been the case with similar claims at other sites. No actual new burial sites have been confirmed or unearthed. In this interview with Rob Breakenridge, author, journalist, and National Post columnist Terry Glavin argues that sensationalized reporting and political opportunism fueled false and exaggerated claims of "mass graves" and other horrific crimes. That, he says, sparked widespread civil unrest and ultimately damaged the credibility of genuine residential school survivors.