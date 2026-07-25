According to retired provincial judge Brian Giesbrecht, House of Commons Bill S-2, which aims to eliminate the “second generation cut-off” rule in the Indian Act, would significantly expand Indian status eligibility and increase annual benefit expenditures by at least $1 billion. This expansion is seen as unfair, as it would grant privileged status to individuals with minimal indigenous heritage and pedigree, providing them with extensive benefits funded by taxpayers. Giesbrecht argues that the concept of inherited “status” should be phased out, as it was originally intended to be a temporary measure to facilitate assimilation into Canadian society.

By eliminating the second-generation cut-off, Bill S-2 would dramatically expand status eligibility and deepen a system of special privileges that should be phased out, not enlarged.

Western Status

June 18, 2026

Parliament is being urged by the Senate to pass Bill S-2. As amended by the Senate, this bill would, among other things, end the so-called “second generation cut-off” rule. These were changes to the Indian Act introduced in 1985 to prevent the transfer of status to a person who has at least one grandparent and one parent who does not have status — the so-called “second generation cutoff.” If passed by Parliament, S-2 is projected to add approximately 300,000 new registrants to the Indian Act status list by 2066. These amendments are estimated to result in at least $1 billion in annual benefit expenditures, driven primarily by the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program and post-secondary funding.

In short, S-2 would make 300,000 mainly white people with some Indian heritage “status Indians” and make those people the lucky recipients of all of the very rich benefits that status Indians receive. Few Canadians are wealthy enough to afford those expensive benefits for their own families, but must pay for the benefits that the 831,720 status Indians receive every year. Except there would soon be 300,000 more.