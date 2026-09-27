REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick
Sep 27

It's interesting that someone who thinks that as a self-described progressive, one can accomplish the task of reversing the Islamo-leftist bromance, united (until demographics dictate otherwise) to hollow-out western civilization and taking on the antisemitism that has always been present with progressives but now catalyzed from the Islamization - all from within such institutions. It shouldn't come as a shock to the author that essentially the "only" ally of Israel and Jews in the west exists in conservative and Christian groups and individuals, whom the author tends to malign, I suspect, as "right wing", an essentially meaningless smear from progressives. In our end-stage democracies where the state has achieved leviathan status thanks largely to progressives, everything is political and nothing maters to politicians more than votes. When Muslims outnumber Jews 5 to 1 in Canada and 100 to 1 globally, the state is no longer your friend. For Jewish "progressives" it can't get much more challenging than that.

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