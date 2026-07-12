REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Robert's avatar
Robert
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Thank you for the work you are doing. The years of lies that have been promoted by the Indians and government and the media are criminal. If there was any true accountability in Canada Justin Trudeau should be made to go in front of the media and admit that his message of murder and abuse at the Kamloops school was nothing but a pack of lies. He should also be required to take responsibility for all the church burnings as well. Will he do it? Of course not; that would require honesty and character.

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