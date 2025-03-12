Freely available to all readers is a podcast and its transcription from highly popular Web blogger Matt Walsh who argues that:

… the mass graves hoax in Canada officially comes to an end as the Canadian government stops funding the search for the graves. But of course, they still won't admit that the whole thing was a lie. . . .

Unfortunately, contrary to Walsh’s assertion, although the Kamloops alleged burials and their many copycats across the land are being discredited because they lack any physical evidence, among other deficiencies, the funding spigot is far from having been turned off.

In short, although funding for the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools Missing Children and Unmarked Burials has been terminated, all the rest remain intact. For example, the original $321 million Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund was restored on August 24, 2024 “… in direct response to concerns and feedback received from Indigenous leaders and communities.”

What this means is that this hoax is far from “officially dead.”

None of this detracts from Walsh’s evisceration of the “missing children buried in unmarked graves” canard which has received over 132,000 views so far.

The 'Mass Graves' Hoax Is Officially Dead, And No One Will Be Held Accountable | Ep. 1545

Matt Walsh

The Matt Walsh Show

YouTube video, Episode 1545

February 27, 2025

Video Transcript compliments of Nina Green:

One of the easiest ways to tell that you're dealing with an honest person is seeing how they react when some of their most basic fundamental assumptions are proven to be completely wrong.

A few weeks ago, for example, we talked about how some Flat Earthers responded when they went on a trip to Antarctica that debunked their entire belief system. They sat there and watched 24 hours of sunlight, and they realized that the earth has to be rotating in space. And, to their credit a few of these Flat Earthers admitted their mistake on camera when they said that from that moment forward they would be whatever the opposite of a Flat Earther is, a Sphere Earther, I guess.

On the other hand, malevolent liars who, you know, lie for a living will never admit that they're wrong, even when they're confronted with the reality of the situation, which is that everything they've been saying for years was actually wrong. They'll find some way to deny it. They'll absolve themselves of any responsibility for their deception. And If they can, they'll blame you for challenging them. These are people who are not interested in the truth. They have no integrity whatsoever. And therefore they have no business being in any position of power or authority. Trustworthy leaders will admit their mistakes. Corrupt and incompetent leaders will obfuscate, deny, double down.

With that distinction in mind, recent events have made it abundantly clear that our neighbours to the north in Canada are ruled by the latter group of people. These people in charge of Canada have no interest in the truth. They are driven entirely by an ideology that it just so happens is explicitly anti-Christian and anti-American. And as I'll explain in a moment, that has significant implications for the U.S. as Canada becomes increasingly hostile towards our country.

But before I get into those implications, I need to explain what exactly the Canadian government has just done. As you may remember, for several years we've talked about it on the show plenty of times, Canada's government along with the country's state media has been advancing an extraordinary claim as if it's the truth. They have said again and again that unmarked mass graves have been found at Canada's residential schools, which were boarding schools for Indian children that existed for about a hundred years, peaking in the early 20th century.

And the discovery of these unmarked mass graves was significant, Canadians were told, because Christian churches were running these residential schools. In other words, for years the dominant narrative in Canada has been that Christian schools were so horrific that Indian children died all the time, or were systematically killed, and then just tossed in unmarked graves when they expired. Therefore Canadians were told that Canada is a genocidal state, and that Christianity is a genocidal religion.

So predictably dozens of Christian churches were burned, and in response the country's outgoing Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said that the arson was understandable. They only made one arrest in the wake of those arson attacks on the churches, by the way, some of which were within a few miles of the U.S, border. The Canadians for the most part stopped celebrating their Independence Day out of shame over this story. Canadian secondary schools put images like this one up on the wall. You can see it there. As you can see, it tells students that nearly 2,000 unmarked graves have been found. And this has been an all-out, all-encompassing narrative in Canada that they even are, they even put it in their schools.

But to be clear, this narrative about the residential schools was not simply pushed by Canadian state media. In fact, the narrative actually had its origins in U.S. media, including in outlets that we know now were taking money from the Biden administration. New York Times, for example, was one of the first outlets to report back in 2021 that unmarked graves had been discovered in Canada. They did a whole series of reports on the topic over the summer, all of which were premised on the idea that ground-penetrating radar, quote-unquote, had discovered the evidence of these grave sites.

And then 60 minutes joined in with reports like this one. Watch.

[voice of Anderson Cooper]

Last year when archaeologists detected what they believed to be 200 unmarked graves at an old school in Canada, it brought new attention to one of the most shameful chapters of that nation's history. Starting in the 1880s and for much of the 20th century, more than 150,000 children from hundreds of Indigenous communities across Canada were forcibly taken from their parents by the government and sent to what were called residential schools. Funded by the state and run by churches, they were designed to assimilate and Christianize Indigenous children by ripping them from their parents, their culture, and their community.

[voice of Anderson Cooper]

Last year archaeologists detected what they said could be 200 unmarked graves at this former school in Kamloops, British Columbia. Weeks later a further 751 unmarked graves were detected across from the former Marieval Residential School on the Cowessess Reserve in Saskatchewan. There was once a Catholic cemetery here, but the headstones were bulldozed in the 1960s by a priest after a dispute with a former chief.

[Matt Walsh]

So Anderson Cooper is very concerned about the hundreds of unmarked graves that have supposedly been discovered. He specifically mentioned the hundreds of graves that were allegedly discovered at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. And Canada state media said, you know, the same thing. The CBC, for example, reported, quote, 'Preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School have uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site'.

Now when you see television segments and news articles like this, you might assume naturally that some amount of vetting has been done to ensure that these claims are at least potentially accurate. If you're claiming that there are mass graves of children, I mean, these are obviously incendiary claims that are being made. So presumably you might think that somebody would have looked into them before publishing.

But that was never true in this case. More than three years later, not a single body has been found in any unmarked grave at any residential school anywhere in Canada.

And they certainly haven't been uncovered in Kamloops. It turns out that in fact the alleged unmarked grave site in Kamloops was in reality a 2,000 foot long three foot deep trench that was established in 1924 as a septic field to store sewage from the school. So the thing that Anderson Cooper was very, very solemnly talking about was a, it was a septic tank basically is what he was referring to.

As the Dorchester Review reported, quote, 'Ground penetrating radar cannot distinguish between a trench lined with clay tiles and a putative child's grave'.

So, which means, by the way, that what actually happened is ground-penetrating radar saw something in the ground, and they just assumed that, oh, it must be hundreds of dead children … It could have been anything. The only thing they knew is that there was something in, that there's a bunch of stuff in the ground. And the assumption was, What else could it possibly be other than dead kids, was the assumption.

This is the kind of information that if you're dealing with honest people would lead to mass resignations and terminations for starters. Obviously nobody with any self-respect in the Canadian media or in Canadian government should keep their job after spreading an anti-Christian lie that caused dozens of churches to go up in flames. But instead of admitting they were wrong, Canada's government is, of course, taking the dishonourable approach. They are slowly slinking away like the cowards they are. The Daily Wire reports that, quote, 'Canada's pulling funds from groups still searching for alleged bodies buried at Indigenous residential schools funded by Catholics and other Christians. An organization and a committee experts, of experts formed to search for the elusive remains have both lost funding in the past month following four years of searches that have found zero remains.

We're talking about organizations that have received millions of dollars from Canada's massive 300 million dollar Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund. And these nonprofits have fancy names like Survivors Secretariat and the National Advisory Committee On Residential Schools Missing Children and Unmarked Burials. And now, after collecting millions of dollars in taxpayer money, they [have] up nothing with all that money, they're finally getting cut off because it turns out that the entire animating idea behind their nonprofit was a scam.

The Canadian government is now rolling back its financial investments in this deranged and destructive lie. For all intents and purposes, the residential schools hoax is finally dead. Like, that's the headline here. It's over.

But that doesn't mean that the Canadian government is admitting outright that it was wrong. That would take an ounce of integrity that they simply don't have. So instead, both political parties in Canada are now rallying around the idea that nobody should be able to question the narrative that they are now retreating from. In other words, Canada has now entered a kind of reality distortion field where everybody knows the government was wrong for the last several years but nobody can admit it.

So this is footage from just a couple of days ago. It aired on CBC. Watch.

[Unidentified female reporter]

A BC conservative MLA has refused her leader's request to take down a social media post that critics say amounts to residential school denialism. Attorney General critic Dallas Brodie is facing backlash for posts on X that say, quote. 'The number of confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian residential school is zero'.

Brodie, a lawyer, was coming to the defense of another lawyer, James Heller. Last year he pushed the Law Society of BC to change its training material to say there were potentially burial sites at the former residential school in Kamloops instead of more definitive language. Brodie's conservative colleague, Aaliya Warbus, a member of the Sto:lo Nation, says on social media that, 'Questioning the narratives of people who lived and survived these atrocities is nothing but harmful and taking us backward in reconciliation'. Conservative Leader John Rusted says he asked Brodie to take down the post but she's refused. The head of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs says Brodie's comments cause pain to residential school survivors and their children:

[Grand Chief Stewart Phillip]

I find such remarks to be absolutely disgusting, repugnant and ugly.

[Matt Walsh]

It's disgusting, repugnant and ugly to say something that is factually true. The post said there has been zero, zero evidence uncovered of mass graves. That's true. That is true. Zero evidence. that's just a fact. And it is disgusting, repugnant and ugly to just state a fact in Canada.

And those were Conservative politicians in the clips we just played. That's Canada's Conservative Party, supposedly the opposition to the Liberals. And as you just saw, they're telling this politician to retract her factually accurate statements about the fact that there were no unmarked grave sites in Canada uncovered.

Nobody in that clip actually refutes anything she said. Instead they just tell her that it's inappropriate to state the truth about these unmarked graves because it contradicts the narrative they want to establish. I mean, they're directly saying that, 'Yes, it's true, but it's, it's harmful to the narrative, so it's ugly and repugnant for you to say it'.

As tempting as it may be to say that nothing in Canada affects us here in the US, the truth is that we can't ignore what's happening there, and that's not just because of the cruelty that's been inflicted on Christian Canadians in recent years. That's because at the same moment that Canada is uniting behind malicious anti-Christian defamation, the country's leaders are desperately seeking to expand their power globally. And in particular some of Canada's most prominent politicians like Chrystia Freeland, who could be the country's next Prime Minister, are openly suggesting that Canada should join a nuclear alliance to handle the threat that in her view is posed by the United States. Watch.

[Chrystia Freeland]

The U.S. is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies. I've been Foreign Minister. I know how to do that. That's why I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark, which is also being threatened, and our European NATO allies. I would be sure that France and Britain were there, who possess nuclear weapons, and I would be working urgently with those partners to build a closer security relationship that guarantees our security in a time when the United States can be a threat….

[THE REST OF VIDEO ON OTHER TOPICS THAT FOLLOWED THIS SEGMENT HAVE BEEN OMITTED]