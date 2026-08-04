REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
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The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is not only an architectural atrocity but under the stewardship of the captured state, just another hideous venue of opportunity for propaganda and disinformation. The Jacobins and Bolsheviks of the state consider Israel a pariah and Palestine the "cause celebre' ". The left is now strangely a courter of the Muslim vote. The social conservatism of traditional Christians and Jews is antithetical to the left but the more extremist version of Islam is apparently invisible to them. The enemy of my enemy is my friend? For how long? Demographics is destiny.

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