The ‘Nakba’ exhibit is a disinformation campaign

​According to Irwin Cotler and Joe Oliver, the “Palestine Uprooted” exhibit at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, should be taken to task for presenting a one-sided narrative about the Nakba, the displacement of Palestinians during the 1947-1948 war.

In brief excerpts from their National Post piece, they argue that the exhibit ignores the complexities of the conflict, including the forced deportation of Jews from Arab countries and the role of Arab leaders in the Palestinian refugee crisis. Instead, they emphasize the need for a balanced and historically accurate portrayal that acknowledges the suffering of both Palestinians and Jews.

Irwin Cotler and Joe Oliver

National Post

July 8, 2026

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. Photo by Adobe Stock

The forced deportation of Jews from Arab countries and the wartime exodus of Arabs from Israel in 1947-1948 is a painful story with competing narratives, so it is important to accurately present the historical record. That includes the “Nakba,” Arabic for catastrophe, which originally referred to the defeat of Arab armies by Israel but now relates to the plight of Palestinian refugees. Unfortunately, the Palestine Uprooted exhibit at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg demonstrates how a one-sided portrayal that advances an anti-Zionist political agenda can exacerbate burgeoning antisemitism and undermine the safety of the Canadian Jewish community. After visiting the museum, Culture Minister Marc Miller called it an “error in curation” and said it “should be rectified.”

Historical accuracy, contextual integrity, balance and informed scholarship should frame the discussion about this contentious period. Furthermore, commentary should reflect Canadian values and encourage inter-communal reconciliation. Above all, misinformation and disinformation must not be used to propagandize a political, ideological, theological or partisan agenda.

Prior to Israel’s independence, incoming Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion urged Arabs to stay. His comments were consistent with Israel’s Declaration of Independence, which called on the Arab inhabitants to “participate in the building of the State on the basis of full and equal citizenship.” Nevertheless, up to 750,000 fled, in part, at the urging of Arab leaders and fear of war, with the promise that they could return as soon as Israel was defeated. Tens of thousands may have been forcibly evicted. That evacuation would not have occurred had five Arab countries not declared war on Israel and then attacked it.

Yet 150,000 Arabs remained after the war and their descendants today constitute a Palestinian minority of over two million Israeli citizens. That contrasts dramatically with 3,500-4,000 Jews currently living in Arab countries. There is also a beleaguered minority of roughly 8,000 Jews still living in Iran, down from 150,000. The reasons for their disappearance from countries they had lived in for two millennia is that 950,000 were persecuted, some tortured and imprisoned and nearly all driven out, starting when the UN Partition Plan was adopted in 1947.

So Jews also suffered a “Nakba,” which the United Nations General Assembly never recognized.

Irwin Cotler was the minister of justice in the Paul Martin government and first special envoy on Holocaust remembrance and antisemitism. Joe Oliver was the minister of natural resources and finance in the Stephen Harper government.