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According to Adam Katz, a political science and history student at the University of Manitoba, the “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present” exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights presents a one-sided narrative of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, portraying Palestinian displacement as solely the result of Israeli actions. The exhibit omits crucial historical context, including the complex political landscape of Palestinian society, Arab leaders' rejection of the UN Partition Plan, and the broader regional dynamics of the time. By doing so, it fosters a distorted understanding of the conflict, ignoring the agency of Palestinian leaders and the role of other Arab nations in perpetuating the refugee crisis.

To read Katz’s perceptive piece, brief excerpts from which are posted below, consider subscribing to the National Post, Canada’s leading anti-establishment newspaper.

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights left out the entire context of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war

Adam Katz

National Post

July 11, 2026

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Rather than telling the story of the Arab refugee crisis as a tragic consequence of a complex war, the new “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present” exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights presents it as an unprovoked expulsion, encouraging visitors to view Palestinian displacement as the product of Israeli intent alone.

The term “Nakba,” meaning “catastrophe,” once referred to Israel’s victory over the five Arab nations that invaded it in 1948; now, at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and beyond, it’s used to refer to the Arab Palestinian interpretation of 1948 war history, which focuses almost exclusively on what the Jews did to Arabs.

The struggle over Palestinian leadership shaped the decisions that followed. The 1947 United Nations Partition Plan offered both Jews and Palestinian Arabs states of their own. Jewish leaders accepted it despite painful compromises. Arab leaders rejected it and chose war instead.

The “Nakba” is both a Palestinian memory and an Israeli memory of the same year, experienced through different lenses. The problem with the museum’s Nakba exhibit is therefore not just what it leaves out; it is what those omissions teach visitors to believe. By removing Palestinian agency, regional responsibility, and competing historical experiences, it reconstructs an inaccurate and antagonistic past.

Adam Katz is a political science and history student at the University of Manitoba.