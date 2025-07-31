As Nigel Biggar shows on the other side of the paywall, elites in the English-speaking world, including in Britain, Australia, and Canada, are embracing an exaggerated narrative of their countries’ past wrongdoings, particularly in relation to colonialism, including the treatment of indigenous people in Canada. This self-criticism, while well-intentioned, risks becoming excessive and detached from historical accuracy. This trend, potentially rooted in a distorted Christian sensibility, raises questions about the motives behind this self-flagellation and its impact on national identity and reconciliation efforts.

Biggar also argues that throughout the English-speaking world, elites are distorting the colonial sins of their countries. This is evident in the Church of England’s reparations for slavery, Australia’s celebration of Bruce Pascoe’s “Dark Emu,” and Canada’s reaction to the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools. This self-criticism is leading to a narcissistic focus on one’s own sins rather than acknowledging the experiences of the “Other.”