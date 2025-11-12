The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is lying to us
In a must-read piece, James McCrae accuses the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) of cooking the books by inaccurately including the names of hundreds of indigenous children and adults in its Memorial Register of student deaths at Indian residential schools.
The NCTR, funded by the federal and Manitoba governments, is a key component of reconciliation in Canada. But if there is no truth, how can there ever be any reconciliation?
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.