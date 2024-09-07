In the must-read piece on the other side of the paywall, gifted researcher and writer Brian Giesbrecht highlights the contradiction between allegations of systemic abuse of Indian Residential School students and the actual facts on the ground:

According to Giesbrecht:

With all the stories about sexually abusing priests, for example, one would expect that list to be very long. One would expect to find hundreds, or even thousands, of priests convicted of sexual crimes. In fact, there is only one priest and one Christian lay brother on that entire list for the 100+ years that the schools operated.

And with the many stories of brutality by the nuns who worked at the Roman Catholic residential schools, one would expect to find a long list of convicted nuns. In fact there are only two nuns on that list (both indigenous.) They were convicted of being too aggressive when administering cod liver, or feeding the students.