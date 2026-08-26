According to Benjamin Lawton, BC Premier David Eby is surrendering the province’s control to external threats, particularly regarding the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIPA) and indigenous co-governance. He contrasts Eby’s perceived weakness with the new BC Conservative leader, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, who is portrayed as strong and unwilling to be bullied. Lawton also argues that Eby’s policies undermine property rights and provincial sovereignty.

Benjamin Lawton writes, “Unlike the Premier, BC’s new Iron Lady is not for turning.”

Benjamin Lawton

Juno News

June 5, 2026

Facebook (David Eby)

Premier David Eby took a swing at the new BC Conservative leader yesterday and missed by a mile.

In classic NDP fashion, the Premier sneered that Kerry-Lynne Findlay was applying to be “the MAGA regional manager” and not “the premier of British Columbia.”

It was a line, no doubt crafted by the nauseatingly Donald Trump-obsessed messaging team Eby has at his disposal, that opened the premier up to attack.

In truth, the only person actually surrendering this province is David Eby himself: the real regional manager in Victoria, busy handing over legislative control, Crown land and provincial sovereignty to anyone who issues a threat.

While Eby was busy fear-mongering about American boogeymen, Findlay was on CBC calmly explaining why she and every other Conservative leadership candidate want to repeal DRIPA. CBC was quite the choice for the first media appearance, given that predictably, the host was on the attack. But Findlay handled herself remarkably well in such a hostile environment.

Findlay, who laid out her record as a trial lawyer on major Indigenous title cases at the Supreme Court level, had a plain and simple message: she prefers negotiation, but she will not be bullied by threats of protests or court battles.

BC’s new Iron Lady is not for turning.

“I don’t react well to threats,” she said.

Of course, neither does Eby. But Eby’s reaction to threats from the First Nations Leadership Council over his limp-wristed attempt to turn the page on DRIPA was altogether of a different kind. It was a reaction that exposed a frightening level of weakness in our premier.

When Eby first pushed DRIPA through, he sold it as some grand reconciliation gesture. Then the reality of massive legal uncertainty and two-tiered systems of competing land rights quickly took the stage.