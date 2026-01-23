Tom Flanagan shows how the federal government’s preference for negotiation over litigation in settling indigenous claims has led to a surge in overly generous settlements and legal copycats. This approach, exemplified by the Métis class action settlements for residential schooling and the Sixties Scoop, sets a precedent for future claims and could result in billions of dollars in payouts.

Flanagan rightly argues that these claims, based on highly questionable legal theories, deserve vigorous challenge in court to prevent further escalation of liabilities.

Tom Flanagan

Western Standard

November 23, 2025

Indigenous people counting money. Image courtesy of Grok

Tom Flanagan is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary and a senior fellow of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

First Nations led the charge. Now the Métis are catching up. Ottawa’s legal surrender strategy could make payouts the new national policy.

Indigenous class-action litigation seeking compensation for historical grievances began in earnest with claims related to Indian Residential Schools. The federal government eventually chose negotiation over litigation, settling for about $5 billion with “survivors.” Then–prime minister Stephen Harper hoped this would close the chapter, but it opened the floodgates instead. Class actions have followed ever since.

By 2023, the federal government had paid or committed $69.6 billion in 2023 dollars to settle these claims. What began with residential schools expanded into day schools, boarding homes, the “Sixties Scoop,” unsafe drinking water, and foster-care settlements. Most involved status Indians. Métis claims had generally been unsuccessful until now.

Two recent Métis class actions suggest that Ottawa’s non-litigation approach will trigger even more settlements. Both cases followed the now-familiar pattern: file a class action and wait for Ottawa to fold.