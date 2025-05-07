On the other side of the paywall is Brian Giesbrecht's terrific piece, which negatively but honestly “eulogizes" Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2025.

It is followed by my short comment along the same lines to a generally laudatory eulogy by Father Raymond DeSouza.

Still, DeSouza ended his piece with the following observation that applies to many of Pope Francis’ beliefs and actions, that too often sacrificed truth-telling at the altar of myth-making and financial extortion: