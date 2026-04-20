Unfortunately, the pressure of personal commitments makes it impossible for me to fully comment on the following post from Khelsilem (aka Dustin Rivers), great-grandson of Indian activist Andy Paull, who has just laid out a blueprint describing what indigenous activist leaders in British Columbia intend its provincial BC government to look like in 20 years.

Though his blueprint may look both outrageous and outlandish given our history and legal traditions, don’t be shocked by it, if only because his roadmap has been around for several years now.Its most revealing part is the following paragraph:

In twenty years, First Nations and the Crown [will] govern this province together. British Columbia is a place where First Nations and the Crown make decisions about the land, resources, and Indigenous matters together, as governments that recognize each other. No decision about the land, the water, or the resources of this province gets made without the nations whose territory it is at the table as equals.

In short, Khelsilem envisages an undemocratic system in which BC is co-governed by its Indian Bands, whom 95% of the population has never had any say in electing.

Khelsilem also envisages implementing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) by replacing any judicial oversight the courts might have over that undemocratic system with an Indigenous Rights Tribunal whose decisions about BC laws could be registered and enforced as BC Supreme Court decisions:

Eby says the Court of Appeal has taken control in a way the Legislature did not intend. The answer is a specialized forum. An Indigenous Rights Tribunal, modelled on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, with parity appointments by the Province and by a First Nations appointment board, would hear complaints that a provincial law or decision is inconsistent with the UN Declaration. It would have power to declare inconsistencies, quash administrative decisions, order interim measures, and retain jurisdiction over compliance. Its orders would be registrable with the BC Supreme Court and enforceable as orders of that court. The generalist courts would step back because there would be a better venue. Indigenous expertise would be built into the bench.

It would be a mistake to brush this off as pie-in-the-sky thinking. Khelsilem has only let the cat out of the bag: this is how indigenous leaders envisage BC’s future under DRIPA.

Please find free excerpts from this post below.

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April 15, 2026

Photo via BC government Flickr .

When House Leader Mike Farnworth announced Monday [April 13] that the bill to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act would be tabled later and that it would not be a confidence matter when it does come back, the Premier’s office was at pains to call this a pause. It was something more serious than that. It was the second retreat in a month from a position the government had said was non-negotiable.

Three weeks ago, David Eby was prepared to amend the Declaration Act permanently. First Nations leaders said no. He pivoted to a three-year suspension and tied it to confidence, daring his caucus to bring down his government. Reportedly, by Saturday, more than ten of his MLAs had raised serious objections in an emergency caucus meeting. Joan Phillip, the Indigenous MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona, was among them. Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, married to the MLA, called it a leadership issue and warned that it could take the party decades to recover.

You could see it in how each step unfolded. The Court of Appeal handed down the Gitxaała ruling in December 2025. The Premier read it as a problem to manage rather than as a clarification of what the law he helped pass in 2019 had always meant. He proposed unilateral amendments. When that failed, he proposed suspension. When that failed, he pulled the bill.

In twenty years, First Nations and the Crown [will] govern this province together. British Columbia is a place where First Nations and the Crown make decisions about the land, resources, and Indigenous matters together, as governments that recognize each other. No decision about the land, the water, or the resources of this province gets made without the nations whose territory it is at the table as equals.

The institutional architecture for resolving disputes about implementation operates independently of any particular cabinet, receives predictable funding, and earns the trust of both sides. None of that requires anything beyond what is already implicit in the Declaration Act. What it requires is the operational machinery to deliver on what the Act already promises.

That machinery was never built. Section 3 of the Act commits the Crown to align all provincial laws with the UN Declaration. The Act does not specify the leading agency, timeline, budget, or consequences for failing to achieve alignment. The 2022 Action Plan was supposed to fill the gap. Instead, it produced 89 actions scattered across every ministry, dozens of joint tables, no central authority, and no enforcement. … The Court of Appeal in December named that gap. The Premier’s response since has been to try to close it by lowering the law rather than raising the practice.

The serious answer is to amend the Declaration Act, but in the opposite direction from what Eby has been proposing. Add the institutional architecture that should have been there in 2019.

The bill that comes back later this session will be different from the one that was pulled this week. The question is whether it will reflect a destination this government is finally willing to name or whether it will be one more piece of damage control dressed up as principle. The province is watching to see whether the Premier has a vision worth defending or only a position worth retreating from.

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