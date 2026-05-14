Retired geologist Alan Aubut persuasively shows in this critically important article that British Columbia’s lack of treaties has led to a century of unresolved land claims, creating conflicts among multiple alleged and actual rights-holders.

The province’s approach, which focused on reserve creation while avoiding broader territorial settlements, has resulted in a complex legal landscape where conflicting aboriginal title and fee simple ownership are said to coexist. Aubut nicely argues that this untenable situation necessitates a comprehensive approach to address overlapping claims, clarify the impact of title recognition on third-party interests, and move towards a more coherent and equitable system of land ownership and jurisdiction.

His only assertion I would take some issue with is that “King Charles III is not Canada’s head of state as the sovereign of Great Britain. He is the King of Canada.”

Indeed, “The land of Canada is solely owned by King Charles III, who is also the head of state…. The Canadian Act has no provision for any Canadian to own physical land in Canada. Canadians can only own an interest in an estate.”

More particularly, Canada is a sovereign constitutional monarchy, meaning no local body or foreign country “owns” it. Instead, King Charles III is the legal Head of State, with the Crown (represented by the Governor General), albeit acting as a figurehead, while the Canadian government manages the country. Only about 11% of Canadian land is fee simple property (i.e., “privately” owned), while the remaining 89%, including all Indian Reserves, is “Crown Land.”

These facts actually strengthen Aubut’s position because they apply equally to indigenous and non-indigenous peoples, including those living on Indian Reserves, tracts of Crown land administered by the government of Canada on behalf of both the King of Canada and its indigenous residents.

A century of delay, judge‑made law, and political avoidance have left BC at the breaking point of Canada’s promise of legal and territorial certainty.

Indigenous Image courtesy of Indigenous Corporate Training

Alan Aubut

Western Standard Guest Columnist

March 18, 2026

Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.

British Columbia sits at the sharpest edge of Canada’s unfinished land question. Much of the rest of the country moved, however imperfectly, through treaties that exchanged claims of title for reserves, annuities, harvesting rights, and later modern agreements. BC largely did not. Its historic treaties were limited mainly to the 14 Douglas Treaties on parts of Vancouver Island and Treaty 8 in the northeast. The result was a province with reserve lands but, in most places, without the wider territorial settlement that treaties elsewhere were meant to provide. Delay, uncertainty, and litigation followed, where a more orderly settlement might have been possible.

The lack of treaties in BC was not simply an accident. Treaty-making did not continue after 1854, and the colonial government under Joseph Trutch moved away from James Douglas’s earlier approach. Historical summaries from federal and provincial sources acknowledge that BC was unwilling to recognize First Nations land rights in the broader way adopted elsewhere, while Trutch reduced reserve lands and denied Aboriginal Title. The consequence was that BC continued to create reserves while avoiding the larger question of territorial settlement.