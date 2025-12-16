Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Real genocide, as defined by the provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 9, 1948, has never occurred in either Gaza against Palestinians or in Canada against aboriginals.

This does not mean genocide is not taking place in many countries where the mainstream media, obsessed with defaming Canada, Israel, and other civilized nations, are barely covering this heinous crime.

Sudan, for example, has experienced the periodic outbreak of genocide for years. The latest episode has seen sick and injured people executed in cold blood, the Sudanese Coordination of Resistance Committees, a non-governmental organization, stated two days after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control over the city of el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, Sudan.

According to the NGO, RSF fighters had either killed everyone or left them to die in the city’s Al Saudi Hospital.

Satellite images analyzed by the Humanitarian Research Lab of the Yale School of Public Health confirm that since last weekend, a “cluster of objects consistent with the size of human bodies and reddish ground discoloration” appeared outside hospitals in el-Fasher.

The current mass killings are the latest escalation of the conflict in Sudan which broke out in April 2023. At the time, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), under the command of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, fell out over the integration of the militia into the national forces.

Since then, Sudan has been shattered by war. According to the International Rescue Committee, the gold- and oil-rich country with its vast fertile grounds has become the site of the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis ever recorded.

Of the 51 million population, around 14 million have been displaced. Famine is widespread, as are cholera and other diseases. International bodies believe that up to 140,000 people have been killed.

Then there is Nigeria, a country also experiencing a real genocide against its Christian population: over 52,000 Christians have been killed and 20,000 churches have been destroyed since 2009. Despite the severity of the situation, major media houses remain largely indifferent, with the Biden administration removing Nigeria from the State Department’s list of “Countries of Particular Concern” when he was president.

This crisis demands a moral imperative, as the Christian population faces total displacement within a generation without intervention, as the piece below clearly shows.

Words like genocide should not be reflexively applied to warfare generally or to the results of any case of military or quasi-military conflict.

Accordingly, the three lessons to be learned from examples of true genocides are:

They have occurred around the world for centuries.

Based on careful and objective examination, many countries like Canada and Israel have never committed genocide against their own citizens or neighbouring people.

Judging whether a genocide is occurring or has occurred in the past necessitates thoughtfully and impartially comparing its motives and contents to actual genocides.

Off The Radar: Without intervention, the Christian population in many regions faces displacement within a generation

Canada Free Press

October 25, 2025

Global conflict has reached its highest level since World War II, fueled by a surge in terrorist insurgencies, political upheaval, and full-scale wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and dozens of other regions. According to the Peace Research Institute, there are 61 active conflicts across 35 countries.

In the longstanding and brutal ledger of religious persecution, Nigeria now occupies its own grim chapter with its enduring pogrom against Christians. Nigeria is the largest populated nation on the African continent and has become the crucible of suffering for its Christian minority.

Nigeria’s Christian communities are enduring one of the worst persecutions in modern times, yet the world treats it as a nonstarter

Islamic insurgents strike at night, torching homes while families sleep. They ambush churches during Sunday services, gunning down entire congregations. They raid Christian farming villages, slaughtering men, raping women, and abducting children. These are coordinated acts of religious cleansing with survivors forced to convert to Islam or be killed.

The violence throughout the years against Christians in Nigeria has only intensified. According to the Nigerian watchdog group Intersociety since 2009 more than 52,000 Christians have been killed and over 20,000 churches have been desecrated or destroyed.

These are not isolated events.

In 2024, 4,100 Christians were killed in Nigeria that was 82% of all Christian martyrdoms worldwide. By August 2025, more than 7,000 were killed.

This surge reflects not just a crisis of security, but a deepening pattern of persecution that is nothing short of genocide. As the Church marks each martyrdom with prayer and remembrance, the Body of Christ in Nigeria continues to suffer wounds that cry out for justice, solidarity, and global witness.

Global Christian Relief and other worldwide monitors have named Nigeria the deadliest country for Christians, a title that reverberates with the quiet void of global indifference.

These atrocities are driven by a network of Islamist extremist groups that include Boko Haram, Fulani militias and dozens of other factions with ties to ISIS and al-Qaeda. Their coordinated campaigns have devastated Christian communities not only across Nigeria but the entire African continent at an alarming rate that continues unabated.

The silence of the world echoes the hush of Good Friday when injustice at its zenith and was dismissed as routine, while suffering and death was business as usual. Nigeria’s Christian communities are enduring one of the worst persecutions in modern times, yet the world treats it as a nonstarter.

Before leaving office in 2020, the Trump administration took action by placingNigeria on the State Department’s list of “Countries of Particular Concern,” (CPC). The CPC list allowed for economic sanctions to pressure Nigeria’s government to protect Christians and other religious minorities from violence.

However, in 2021, the Biden Administration removed Nigeria from the CPC even as the massacres intensified without due cause.

As a result, the Nigerian government, through either willful complicity or gross negligence, has enabled these atrocities to persist unchecked. Its failure to act is a betrayal of its citizens.

In response to the ongoing Nigerian massacre, a coalition of religious leaders, spearheaded by Nina Shea of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom, sent a petition to President Trump on October 15 condemning the Nigerian government’s treatment of religious minorities and urging Trump to redesignate Nigeria to the CPC. Among the signatories were San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly, among dozens of others.

The petition unequivocally states that the Nigerian government “is directly violating religious freedom by enforcing Islamic blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty and harsh prison sentences against citizens of various religions. It also demonstrably tolerates relentless aggression uniquely against Christian farming families by militant Fulani Muslim herders, who appear intent on forcibly Islamizing the Middle Belt.”

This crisis transcends geopolitics and foreign policy and is in desperate need of a moral imperative. As St. Paul affirms in 1 Corinthians 12:26, “If one member suffers, all suffer together.” As members of the Body of Christ, Christians are called to bear witness, speak out, and act to end the atrocities unfolding across Africa.

Without intervention, the Christian population in many regions faces displacement within a generation.

Don’t think it can’t happen here.

Greg Maresca is a New York City native and a Marine Corps veteran living in Flyover, Pennsylvania.

