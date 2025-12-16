REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
5h

“Then there is Nigeria, a country also experiencing a real genocide against its Christian population: over 52,000 Christians have been killed and 20,000 churches have been destroyed since 2009.”

This is barely a subject for our media. The villain is Islam, but Islam has been reimagined as victimhood by the lunatic leftists who dominate media. They posit victimhood where there is only vice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
3h

Hi and thank you for your work. I live in PA and my NGO has projects in Nigeria. Might you please put me in touch with author of the Nigeria story Greg Maresca? my phone is 717-357-7617, email to alannahartzok(at)gmail.com thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture