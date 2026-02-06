Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Outstanding thinker and gifted wordsmith Pat Johnson carefully demolishes the Canadian Museum of Human Rights’ plans to develop a thoroughly biased exhibit focusing on the Palestinian “Nakba” — the voluntary and forced displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

Many critics argue the exhibit risks becoming a partisan space, framing the “Nakba” without equal treatment of Jewish historical context and concerns.

Johnson convincingly argues that the “Nakba” should be included in the museum, but the narrative should highlight the role of Arab leaders in perpetuating Palestinian statelessness, if the goal of the exhibit is about truth-telling rather than myth-making.

THE REAL NAKBA : MUSEUM OF HUMAN RIGHTS SHOWS HOW COWARDICE CAN REVICTIMIZE VICTIMS

Pat Johnson

November 29, 2025

MUSEUM OF HUMAN RIGHTS SHOWS HOW COWARDICE CAN REVICTIMIZE VICTIMS

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights. Now justifying atrocities.

One of the latest flashpoints of controversy around the contested narratives of Israel and Palestine is the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The storm emerged around plans to develop a major exhibit focused on the Palestinian “Nakba” — the “catastrophe” that the “pro-Palestinian” activists have created as the prevailing legend around the creation of the State of Israel and the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 war.

The exhibit will, of course, frame this history as an ongoing human-rights injustice. Which it is — but not in the way the museum will display it.

Supporters view the planned exhibit as long-overdue recognition of Palestinian suffering within Canada’s national human-rights institution and argue it corrects an absence in the museum’s narrative. Museum leadership has described the project as part of its mandate to address contested histories and contemporary human-rights debates, even when they are politically sensitive.

Critics, particularly within the Jewish community, argue the move risks turning the museum into a partisan space rather than a forum for balanced education. David Asper, whose family imagined and funded the museum, has expressed his justified concerns. Jewish groups and some former museum leaders have warned that framing the “Nakba” in isolation — without equal treatment of Jewish historical context, including Jewish displacement, Israel’s security concerns, or contemporary antisemitism — amounts to partisan advocacy rather than human-rights scholarship. They also object to what they say has been insufficient consultation with Jewish stakeholders. The dispute has become a broader source of conflict about how national institutions handle Israel and Palestine, whether “human rights” framing is being selectively applied, and how museums balance marginalized narratives with credibility, pluralism and social cohesion.

The issue, as I see it, is less about whether the story of the “Nakba” should be in a human rights museum than the content of that narrative itself.

I would argue the “Nakba” should be in the museum.

And if the museum wants to tell the story of the “Nakba,” then here is the story it should tell …

The events that the Palestinian narrative describe as a “catastrophe” are indeed that. The Palestinian people have experienced a “Nakba.” It is one of the Arabs’ own making, an eight-decade period of Palestinian statelessness perpetrated and perpetuated by Arab and Palestinian leaders.

Palestinian statelessness, and the wars that displaced Arab populations in 1948 and 1967, were precipitated entirely by Arab choices.

After the United Nations voted to partition the British Mandate of Palestine into an Arab and a Jewish state, the Jews prepared the structures of independent statehood. The Arab prepared for war.

The war that came, and the displacement and statelessness that resulted, was an outcome of the Arab refusal to coexist with Jews. Given the choice between a Palestinian Arab state alongside a Jewish state, or neither, the Arabs unanimously opted for the latter.

At every moment since, the potential for Palestinian statehood has faltered not due to Israeli intransigence but because such a state would be predicated on coexistence with Jews. That’s the hurdle preventing Palestinian statehood. That’s the catastrophe.

A Palestinian state has always been possible. The only prerequisite has been a willingness for Palestinians to live in peace next to Jews, not on their graves.

The scenario, of course, has been anything but a Nakba for Arab leaders. The Palestinian “plight” has been a godsend for Arab and Muslim tyrants to deflect attention from their own misdemeanors and atrocities by pointing fingers at that most dependable of scapegoats, the Jews. In this case, the Jewish state.

Among ordinary Palestinians themselves, it may be that there are those who prioritize national self-determination over eliminating the Jewish state. It is impossible to tell how many (in Palestine and around the world) sign on to the Palestinian cause to support a Palestinian state and how many sign on to destroy the Jewish one.

I recently read Eli Sharabi’s memoir Hostage, about his incarceration in the terror tunnels of Gaza. Put mildly, the Palestinians he encountered were not amenable to coexistence. The Jews, he was told repeatedly, needed to go back where they came from (including to Iran, as one terrorist told a fellow hostage of Sharabi’s).

You might think that it is unfair to ascribe widespread ideas of a society to the Hamas terrorists who held hostages. But one of the freakiest parts of Sharabi’s book is that, in the rare instances when they were moved from one place to another and therefore found themselves in the midst of “ordinary” Palestinians, the hostage-takers were their protectors. Sharabi knew that, if the mobs learned that there were Israelis among them, he and his fellow hostages would likely be torn limb from limb. In a tragic twist on Stockholm Syndrome, the hostages literally depended for their lives on the terrorists who were holding them. The general population were the ones who presented the most immediate dangers.

Let’s not forget that, after the terrorists broke through into Israel on 10/7, they were followed by thousands of “ordinary” Palestinians who joined in the looting, raping and mass murder. It is a sobering reality for anyone who dreams of a future of coexistence.

But back to the bigger issue of the “Nakba.”

The Palestinians have been held in stateless limbo not because of Israel but because of their declared “allies.” Holding generations of Palestinians essentially as internees, living in multigenerational camps as pawns in the sickest geopolitical game, has been a deliberate strategy of the Arab world, including the Palestinians’ own leaders.

“Proving” Zionist degeneracy is more important than the lives of millions of Palestinians, who have themselves, through one of history’s most effective collective brainwashings, played their roles enthusiastically.

It sounds like a conspiracy theory.

And it is a conspiracy. But it’s not a theory. It is reality.

It is a sadistic scheme to dupe the world into believing that it is the Zionists that prevent Palestinian self-actualization, rather than a deliberate choice made by Palestinians and their “leaders” to negate Jewish self-determination even if it means perpetual Palestinian statelessness.

And the world swallowed it whole.

Cuz Jews.

But this is not the story you will learn at the eventual “Nakba” exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. You will instead learn the story as told by the perpetrators of this almost-inconceivable abuse of human rights. The exhibit will venerate the offenders, perpetuate the injustice, obfuscate the truth and propagate the very narrative that ensures the conflict is never resolved and Palestinians remain stateless.

The issue is not whether or not there should be an exhibit about the “Nakba.” The issue is much more vast. It is about using an erstwhile admired Canadian institution dedicated to justice and human rights to spread one of the most appalling lies of our times. It is about the subversion of the very mission of human rights in general and this institution in particular to a political agenda that oppresses and victimizes the very people it ostensibly helps.

It is about defiling an institution dedicated to human rights by propagating a narrative that celebrates an abuse of human beings so venal that the world has chosen to believe a mythology that misplaces blame rather than accept the almost inconceivable sadism that has allowed Arab perpetrators to get away with this conspiracy of abuse to continue for almost 80 years.

But that is not the story you will get at the museum whose mandate is to address contested histories even when they are controversial. No, the “Nakba” exhibit will serve up a reheated fantasia of Jewish villainy masquerading as curatorial courage. It will disseminate to new generations the distortions that have built the false foundation for the Palestinian Propaganda Industrial Complex, thereby ensuring that blame for the conflict and for Palestinian statelessness is explicitly misplaced, almost guaranteeing that it will not be resolved.

This massive, multigenerational campaign of disinformation that blames Zionists for a crisis of the Arabs’ own design is having precisely the effect its architects had hoped. The tyrants, religious nuts and assorted Jew-haters who made the Palestinians stateless in the first place are succeeding brilliantly in casting the perpetrators as the victims and the victims as the baddies.

All of this is possible because overseas stooges, like those who are apparently now in charge at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, would rather showcase conventional lies than confront the difficult truths at the heart of the tragedy. A museum dedicated to addressing contested histories even when they are controversial betrays Palestinians, Jews, truth and their own expressed mandate.

That is the real Nakba.

© 2025 Pat Johnson