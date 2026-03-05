Following the video, The real story behind Land Claims in Canada, posted this morning, I offer a perceptive and well-needed summary by D. Barry Kirkham, K.C., of Canada’s predatory “Indian Grievance Industry,” also called the Indian Industry.

That’s the term used by the left-wing Toronto Star in 2010 to describe that:

The economic crisis on many of Canada’s Indian reserves has become a meal ticket for the “Indian industry” — an army of consultants, lawyers and accountants who are sucking hundreds of millions of dollars out of First Nations and from federal government coffers.

What the Star failed to mention, deliberately or not, is that legions of indigenous leaders and activists have long benefited from an Indian Industry that is now much bigger and more influential than ever, the results of which Kirkham clearly summarizes.

The Relentless Attacks of the Indian Grievance Industry on BC and Canada

Barry Kirkham

REAL Indigenous Report

December 31, 2025

At this year’s end, I propose to summarize how the “Indian Grievance Industry” (IGI) is succeeding in its campaign of “Lies and Reparations.” The list of reparations is quite astonishing.

The “Indian Grievance Industry” consists of the Indian leaders and also a very widespread group of woke supporters, including most professional associations, schools and universities, bureaucrats, politicians, many judges and a large group of misinformed Canadians.

The IGI has promulgated a concerted attack on Canada generally and BC in particular. The attack consists, firstly, of constant assertions of grievances, most of which are unfounded, all of which are designed to engender guilt, leading to endless demands for more and more benefits and powers.

Secondly, the attack consists of litigation, whose claims are generally undefended or poorly defended by our guilt-laden political leaders and their lawyers, leading to massive, wholly unjustified settlements and giveaways.

It should be noted that Status Indians, on whose behalf this attack is maintained, constitute only 2.5% of the population in both BC and the whole of Canada. Most of the benefits and “rights” are asserted on behalf of Indians living on reserves. They constitute a mere 1% of Canada’s population.

In this opinion piece, I list a number of these attacks, all of which I have written about in detail over the past year [2025]. I only summarize the items here. There is no particular order to the list. And the list is far from exhaustive.

The Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Murray Sinclair and his two fellow commissioners were completely biased. They set out to tell a story of evil and did so. Much of the story is plain fiction. For example, Sinclair and Co. proclaimed to the United Nations, before they even held a single hearing, that for seven generations every Indian child was forced to attend an Indian Residential School (IRS). “They were ripped from their mothers' arms,” proclaimed Commissioner Wilson. This is a complete fabrication. Only one-third of Indian children attended an IRS for an average of 4.5 years. Attendance was voluntary, except for orphans or neglected children, and required a parent's signed application.

There are many similar examples of TRC untruths, which have been detailed elsewhere. (See here, here, here, here, here, and here).

The report accomplished the objective of the three Commissioners. It is singularly responsible for creating massive guilt among fair-minded Canadians, which the IGI has assiduously exploited.

The Accusation that IRS murdered Indian children

The claim of the Kamloops Indian Band that it discovered a mass grave containing the remains of 215 murdered children is the most outlandish of all the false grievances. The claim has been completely discredited, yet the force of the Campaign of Lies and Reparations is such that it is believed by a significant number of otherwise fair-minded Canadians.

The Recognition of Aboriginal Title (AT)

BC Premier David Eby is a leading member of the IGI. There is no grievance he disputes. On every single issue, he takes the side of the IGI, despite the fact that only 1% of British Columbians are status Indians living on reserves.

The most shocking examples of his misconduct are when it comes to granting AT over private properties, as he did in Haida Gwaii, which he states is the precedent he wants to repeat all over B.C, always without any consultation with the private fee-simple owners.

When the Cowichan decision came down, the high-water mark of the courts’ sell-out to the IGI, public attention was, at long last, focused on what was happening. Eby realizes he is now politically in jeopardy and has been spouting off about protecting private property. It is a farce for him to make that claim.

The court merely did what Eby regularly does: grant AT over private property, which now includes the claim that this amounts to most of the province. An existing lawsuit claims AT over the City of Kamloops. This is an existential threat to the province. No one is standing up on behalf of ordinary BC citizens.

Similar claims are being made elsewhere in Canada. A band in New Brunswick is suing for AT over half the province.

These expensive lawsuits are financed by our tax dollars. And when we try to find out the particulars under Freedom of Information legislation, the information is withheld on the grounds that it is confidential.

The Adoption of UNDRIP

The United Nations General Assembly passed this resolution over the opposition of all nations with aboriginal grievances, specifically Canada (under Harper), the USA, Australia and New Zealand. It is a one-sided and far-fetched resolution that makes governing impossible: nothing whatsoever can be done anywhere without Indian consent.

Yet Canada (under Trudeau) and BC (under the NDP) adopted this catastrophe into law. The BC Court of Appeal recently held that no BC law can exist if it is at odds with UNDRIP.

The only recovery is the repeal of this outrageous declaration. But all Eby has said is that he wants to amend it, not change its substance, but merely say his government, not the courts, will be in charge of implementing UNDRIP.

The exclusion of the 98% from public parks

Eby succumbed to demands from various Indian bands to exclude everyone but them from some of our public parks for extended periods. The Indians claim they have a cultural need for exclusive access. This nonsense would be dismissed with contempt by any sensible representative of the 98%.

But we don’t have one.

The Heritage Conservation Act

Eby has amended this statute to provide that anyone in the province who wants to do anything on their property must obtain a permit. To obtain the requisite permit, the proponent must submit the plan to any Indian band that may claim a historic connection to the property. The band has the discretion to require an archaeological investigation to determine whether the property may contain artifacts, such as a tomahawk. The expensive archaeological investigation is conducted by Indians, and high fees are charged to the proponent.

In a recent instance, someone wanted to add an electrical connection to his Whistler property. All that was required was the addition of a transformer to an existing power pole. The Indian band, living 150 km away, demanded an archaeological investigation, from which they profited, prior to consenting to a permit being issued.

T he demand to rename everything to an unpronounceable Indian dialect

What was formerly Trutch St. in Vancouver has been renamed to an unpronounceable, unspeakable Indian word. The residents had no say. If they call the fire department or an ambulance, they have no way of identifying where they live.

This is happening everywhere. No one will be able to pronounce the name of the replacement of the Patullo bridge at New Westminster. School children who have seen their schools renamed will be unable to identify their school. And so on and so forth.

It is not as if recognition of our Indian heritage was previously lacking. “Canada” stems from an Indian word. The highway to Whistler is the Squamish Highway. But today, Anglicized words are no longer acceptable. It has to be a word that is unpronounceable, unspeakable and unable to be printed on standard keyboards.

The massive increase in government handouts

During his reign of error, from 2015-2025, Trudeau increased annual transfer payments to Indians from $11 billion to $33 billion, exceeding the federal government's spending on Medicare and defence.

As citizens of Canada, Indians, of course, receive every benefit to which every Canadian is entitled: free medicare, free schooling, old age security, etc. The $33 Billion represents extra money designated solely for Indians because they are Indians.

Anyone who can claim a small percent of Indian ancestry, e.g., an Indigenous great-grandmother, is entitled to a taxpayer-paid free university education, right through to a Ph. D.

They also receive priority on any public-sector hiring lists, including those of universities.

The courts have mandated that an Indian who commits a serious crime must be sentenced to a lesser sentence than anyone else.

Immunity from Taxation

Indians pay no income tax on any job that can somehow be connected to their traditional territories. For example, all the projects being build on such lands today.

They pay no property taxes.

They pay no GST or PST on any purchase made on a reserve. A new car acquired from a car dealer will be “delivered” to the reserve and become wholly tax exempt. Park Royal South is built on reserve land. Any purchase made by an Indian is fully tax-exempt.

Much of this tax relief also applies to indigenous people living off-reserve.

Unique constitutional rights

Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982, grants no protection to the property of Canadians, except Indians. S. 35 grants protection to all aboriginal treaty rights. No other country with Aboriginal grievances has constitutionalized the rights of the Aboriginals. It means all their rights, created by treaties or court decisions, can never be touched by legislative action.

The Duty to Consult

If the government wants to build a highway through your property it has no obligation to even notify you, and certainly not to consult you. It expropriates. You are entitled to be paid the market value of the land taken.

If the government wants to run a pipeline through a city, it has no legal obligation to consult the residents. It merely expropriates the property in question.

But with the 1%, the law is totally different. If any project, not just on their reserves, but in any land they claim as aboriginal title, or even a traditional territory (that is, an area where their distant ancestor might have hunted), the “duty to consult” arises. The duty to consult is owed to any Indian band which claims it might be affected. This has been transformed into a veto. Carney has conceded that none of his favoured projects will be built without Indian consent.

How that consent is to be obtained when the 600 bands might have different opinions is not resolvable.

The Indians even demand to be consulted on any bill before it is introduced into Parliament or a Legislature. They were up in arms when Carney introduced his major projects bill into Parliament without obtaining their prior approval. The fact that he campaigned on this bill and received a clear mandate from voters, including Indian voters, was irrelevant.

An article of mine on this issue has just been published in the Dorchester Review (Volume 12, Number 2, 2022).

The exploitation of their powers

The Indians exploit their veto by extracting massive benefits before they consent to projects. They receive a significant percentage of new projects, with no risk or capital contribution, merely for waiving their veto.

The City of Vancouver has paid $6,000,000 to each of the 3 bands that have reserves within the city for agreeing not to disrupt the World Cup Football games to be held in Vancouver in 2026.

The bias of the courts

In Ontario, a band claimed that annual payments made pursuant to a treaty were not increased sufficiently. There was no clear obligation to increase the payments, but the judges found one existed anyway. And saw fit to award $10 billion, representing the shortfall over 140 years with compound interest. How could a few thousand Indians today receive this windfall arising from payments not made several generations ago to their distant ancestors? Canadian judges do this all the time, refusing to apply limitations statutes, which apply to every other litigant.

The trial judge demonstrated disqualifying bias by staying at the plaintiff band’s reserve for a few days during the trial and partaking in a smudging ceremony! The government lawyers did not dare raise the point, given that their directives from the politicians are never to defend Indian claims aggressively. When requested by the band, the judge allowed an eagle staff to be permanently displayed in the courtroom throughout the trial.

In AT cases, the courts have shockingly ruled that seventh-generation hearsay evidence from Indians is admissible to prove where they roamed 180 years ago. First-hand hearsay evidence has always been inadmissible in common law cases because it is unreliable, but the courts are always making up new law to ensure Indians receive favoured verdicts. The trial judge in Cowichan accepted the seventh-generation hearsay and went out of her way to explain how reliable it was, given that elders picked berries with the children and thereby reliably passed on historical facts. The Indians had no written language and therefore no records, but their memories are always reliable, passed down through many generations, all due to berry picking.

The deliberate policy of not defending Indian claims, especially class actions

When she was Minister of Justice, Jody Reynold-Wilson, issued a Practice Directive to Crown Counsel directing them not to raise good defences to Indian claims. And not to defend aggressively. Trudeau took this even further and insisted on “settling” all claims, even class actions, which were very defensible. “Settlement” to Trudeau meant paying out far more money than could ever have been proven in actual damages, even if the claim had succeeded at trial.

Law firms, including major Toronto firms, jumped in. They took no risk under their contingency fee agreements because settlement, with minimal effort, was assured.

Many Tens of billions of dollars have been paid out. As long as this policy is in effect, lawyers will continue to dream up imaginative claims, sure of pocketing a huge contingency fee.

Eby jumped all over this and issued a similar Practice Directive to Crown Counsel in BC.

A prime example of how utterly deranged things have become is the claim from Indians that the Government of Canada had not spent sufficient portions of the federal budget on Indian child welfare. The Indians could not sue because such a cause of action had absolutely no legal merit.

So the IGI took this claim, devoid of legal merit, to the ultra woke Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. The Tribunal invented an unheard-of “human right”, owed only to Indians, to have the federal government devote a large portion of each budget to Indian child welfare. Then it found the govt had breached this “right”, which is not surprising given such a right had never been heard of. An award of $40 billion was made.

Of course, the fact that the government spent much more per capita on Indian welfare generally than has ever been spent on anyone else was irrelevant and immaterial to the learned tribunal of woke ideologues.

The Big R.

All of these egregious outcomes are justified as being necessary in the name of Reconciliation.

It is a fraud to use that word. Reconciliation is specifically a process in which two opposing groups each make sacrifices to overcome their disagreements and reach harmony going forward.

Can anyone name a single concession ever made by any Indian organization in the name of the big R?

I can’t.

It is a one-way street. Any claim they make, no matter how outlandish, is demanded in the name of the Big R. Judges hand down decisions in favour of Indians all the time, citing the need to accomplish the Big R. Governments fall all over themselves to grant every Indian wish in the name of the Big R.

The IGI's response is anything but appreciative. They call us “settlors”, they say we live on “stolen land”, they call Canada Turtle Island. Whatever we do is denounced as not nearly enough, as reflected in a column in the National Post on December 30, 2025, titled Canada Must Make Amends.

D. Barry Kirkham, K.C., is a retired Vancouver-based lawyer with over 50 years of practice in civil litigation, specializing in alternative dispute resolution, insurance, and commercial and corporate disputes. Kirkham recently discussed the landmark Cowichan Tribes v. Canada B.C. Supreme Court decision regarding Aboriginal title.

See also his Duty to Consult article in the Dorchester Review here or by using the following link: https://www.dorchesterreview.ca/blogs/news/the-duty-to-consult-veto