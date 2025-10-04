The post on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.
The residential school cash cow
I contend that the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) has been a financial boon for lawyers, consultants, and activists, rather than survivors. The settlement, totalling $3.23 billion, included compensation for survivors and funding for organizations like the Aboriginal Healing Foundation. Critics like me argue that the government’s funding of projects like the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, based on unsubstantiated claims of unmarked graves, perpetuates a narrative of abuse and grievance, enriching the “Indian Industry” at the expense of taxpayers.
