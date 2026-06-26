REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
2h

What remains to be explored is why Justin Trudeau and Marc Miller promoted and funded a claim that they knew to be false.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

When there are so many interests in wanting a grievance industry myth to be true, the narrative lives on much like gender pretense, CRT, DEI, and other cultural Marxist tenants and where the "believers" almost exclusively occupy the "progressive" side of the political bifurcation (and captured institutions). They have a civilization to destroy and the ends always justify the means.

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