Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The following report in The Times of Israel, based on interviews of Gaza residents, describes a pattern of deadly militia-style activity by Hamas against its local enemies that may very well soon destroy the October 8 peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Brief excerpts from the report appear below.

Nurit Yohanan

The Times of Israel

October 21, 2025

Summary: Hamas is reasserting control in Gaza through a wave of executions and militia-style activity, targeting perceived threats and collaborators. Residents report fear and a lack of alternative leadership, as Hamas exploits the power vacuum left by the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. While some justify Hamas’s actions as necessary for security and justice, others fear the group’s growing power and the potential for further violence.

Residents tell Times of Israel of a pattern of sometimes deadly militia-style activity by Hamas, and some tacitly back aspects of it: ‘They’re on the ground, naturally they’ll rule.’

[E]very few days since the ceasefire began and the Israel Defense Forces partially withdrew, Telegram channels linked to Hamas have been publishing footage showing violence against Gaza residents — people being shot in the legs or hit with stone blocks in ostensible punishment for alleged crimes including stealing aid, using drugs and collaborating with Israel.

“The situation is frightening,” [Gaza resident] Mohammad said. “From the moment the ceasefire began [on October 10], we started seeing random killings. It sows fear among Gaza residents, and sadly it’s still going on. There are gunmen who will kill you for alleged collaboration, or for reasons you don’t even know.”

Members of the internal security forces loyal to Hamas are deployed in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, October 12, 2025. (Eyad BABA / AFP)

At least two public incidents of multiple executions were filmed on October 13 and subsequently acknowledged by Hamas-affiliated media. The footage provoked an uproar online and increasing anger from US President Donald Trump, who is adamant that Hamas must and will disarm. It was also followed by a warning from the US State Department that Hamas was planning further attacks against the people of Gaza, and that these attacks would constitute “a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Palestinians accused of collaboration with Israel are seen blindfolded moments before their execution by Hamas gunmen in a Gaza street, October 13, 2025 (Screenshot: X)

“Hamas operatives are on the ground and naturally they’ll rule,” said [Palestinian resident] Salah. He claimed most Gazans don’t want Hamas rule, “but feel there is a vacuum; there is no one to enter and replace them.”

A member of the internal security forces loyal to the Palestinian terror group Hamas mans a checkpoint in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on October 12, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

“In the 50% or so that Hamas controls, the terror group has taken every opportunity it has had to go after anybody with weapons. It has also ‘mixed’ the two separate files — of crime and lawlessness, on the one hand, with, on the other, accusations, fake or exaggerated or real, of collaboration with Israel,” [one resident] explained.

The big question, of course, is how current events in Gaza, and especially the reemergence of Hamas, will shape the Strip’s future. Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza requires the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Strip. Hamas officials have indicated they will not give up their weapons. The hostage-ceasefire agreement signed by Israel and Hamas on October 9 does not cover the issue of postwar governance, which has yet to be negotiated.

Gazans interviewed by The Times of Israel offered divergent forecasts: some expect Hamas to resume its rule, others foresee Arab or international forces arriving in the coming months and displacing it.

“I think it’s going to take a biblical miracle to try to really, truly transform that place,” he [one resident] went on. “Not because it cannot be done, but because you have a [Hamas] death cult that is engaged in a massive human sacrifice and is holding two million people hostage. We got 20 Israeli living hostages out. Wonderful. But now we have two million Palestinian hostages.”