According to star editorial writer Cory Morgan, the “Sixties Scoop,” where the government removed indigenous children from dangerous households, is being retroactively criticized. The real issue is the socioeconomic disaster of reserves, where children face neglect, abuse, and death. The government’s intervention, albeit flawed, was necessary to protect children, and the current focus on keeping children within indigenous families, regardless of circumstances, is leading to tragic outcomes.

The Sixties Scoop saved indigenous children’s lives

​ Reserves are the real catastrophe — Not the government that tried to save the children

Western Standard

October 5, 2025

Indigenous reserve. Western Standard files

The Sixties Scoop refers to a period of a couple decades when the government through social services agencies took thousands of indigenous children from their households and put them into foster care. Many of those children were permanently adopted. As has been the trend lately, every past government action has been retroactively declared to be genocidal and compensation has been demanded. Kids taken in the Sixties Scoop are now referred to as survivors. Those kids are indeed survivors, but not of the government’s action. They are survivors thanks to the government’s action.