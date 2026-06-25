Geoff Russ’s May 21 National Post article nicely criticizes British Columbia’s renaming of places based on historical accusations and the causes of “reconciliation” and “decolonization.” He argues that this approach, exemplified by the renaming of Powell River to “qathet,” is undemocratic and driven by racial political privilege, drawing parallels to South Africa’s post-apartheid renaming policies. Russ contends that B.C. should not emulate South Africa’s political narratives and should allow its citizens to decide on place names.

In the brief excerpts from his otherwise outstanding National Post opinion piece found below, Geoff Russ is nevertheless incorrect to argue that, “Unlike South Africa, Canada has no legacy of apartheid, and there is no reason for us to conduct our politics as if such a legacy exists,” because from nearly first contact to the present, Canada’s indigenous people have been given special apartheid-like rights and privileges denied to other Canadians. These special rights and privileges are embedded in the Royal Proclamation of 1763, the many friendship and land-surrender treaties signed with indigenous bands, the Indian Act, and Canada’s 1982 Constitution. Accepting DRIPA and the enshrinement of its BC version are only the latest of these special rights and privileges.

B.C. Premier David Eby addresses a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on April 2, 2026. Credit: Government of B.C.

Geoff Russ

National Post

May 21, 2026

The likely renaming of the small British Columbia community of Okanagan Falls exemplifies the toxicity, unworkability, and power of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and “decolonization” more broadly. It is a top-down, legally binding process, not an organic or democratic one.

DRIPA, passed by the B.C. NDP government in 2019, requires the province to align its laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which includes recognizing and restoring traditional Indigenous place names. The mandate to rename Okanagan Falls stems from these legal obligations.

This is the South Africanization of B.C., in which an ideology of historical accusation, and the causes of “reconciliation” and “decolonization,” are turned into a permanent regime of racial political privilege, with undemocratic renamings only part of it. Unlike South Africa, Canada has no legacy of apartheid, and there is no reason for us to conduct our politics as if such a legacy exists.

Regarding democracy, the true spirit of “reconciliation” and “decolonization” has driven a wedge through Powell River, a small city on the B.C. coast. The local Tla’amin Nation has demanded that the city be renamed, and has rejected a referendum or opinion poll on that change, arguing that “the human rights of a minority should not be decided by a majority.”

Very ugly racial language has accompanied these changes. Former Tla’amin leader Maynard Harry went on the record declaring that, “the white people in Canada are subhuman because of what they’ve allowed to happen.” He repeated the word “subhuman” several times. There is no healing to be found in those words, and they make suspect the very notion that healing was ever the goal, rather than power.