The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly. It describes and analyzes the contents of a blockbuster 2003 Final Report of British Columbia’s RCMP Native Indian Residential School Task Force, also known as Project E-NIRS, which was recently released after a 22-year mothballing. The report, based on an investigation into allegations of abuse at 15 BC residential schools, found no evidence of murder or clandestine burials of students. Despite this, erroneous claims of mass graves and missing children persist, fuelled by activists and supported by the government.

Had the Report’s findings been released at its publication in 2005, this might well have prevented the signing of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the spread of the vicious Kamloops burial hoax.

Please distribute this opinion piece as widely as possible. Despite its release on August 26, the mainstream media has totally ignored it. If you want to know why, the answer is its revelations.

If you haven’t done so yet, please take the time to read Nina Green’s complimentary breaking post on the same issue, published here on August 28: