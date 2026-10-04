REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 4

The TRC was conducted by people who believed the Kevin Annett conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of indigenous children had gone “missing” in secret graves throughout the country. Former TRC Executive Director Kimberly Murray is still promoting those crazy stories. Commissioner Sinclair sid that there were “15-25,000, maybe more” such “missing children. The TRC “missing children” rogue project was based on Kevin Annett’s pseudo “documentary” Unrepentant. Why would we expect people who believed a wild anti-Catholic conspiracy theory to conduct a fair commission and produce a balanced report?

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
Oct 4

The first page of the Summary Report raised the rhetoric to biological and physical genocide. The TRC inflated the language to compete with Holocaust documentation. Still, students are called Survivors. Turns out there was no murder and a low complaint rate.

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