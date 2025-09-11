Dear Reader,

By way of background to Higgins’ analysis, the theological history of the Church is quite troubling.

In 1940, the United Church’s theological elite issued a new statement of faith that left out the virgin birth, the bodily resurrection of Christ, and eternal punishment.

A new Sunday school curriculum released by the church in 1964 taught adults and children to question the historical reliability of the Old Testament and the Gospels. New officials also dropped the church’s opposition to premarital sex and lobbied the federal government to legalize abortion, reversing their traditional moral stances.

In 1997, for example, Moderator Bill Phipps told the Ottawa Citizen, “I don’t believe Jesus was God,” and “I don’t believe he rose from the dead as a scientific fact. It’s an irrelevant question.” The denominational authorities responded by reaffirming his leadership and celebrating the diversity of doctrinal perspectives in the church.

Between 1968 and 2009, the United Church lost over half its members, during a time in which the Canadian population grew by more than 50%. Over the same period, several evangelical denominations followed the opposite strategy, like the Fellowship Baptists, the Mennonite Brethren, and the Pentecostals, which grew explosively, more than doubling their membership.

And while two million Canadians put “United Church” as their religious affiliation in the 2011 census, only a quarter of those—under half a million—were actually members of the church, and only about a third of those members actually attended services on any given Sunday. Many of those local churches that dot the Canadian landscape are closing or amalgamating each year.

This exodus continues to the present day.

This is because a Christian Church, many of whose leaders are agnostics or outright atheists, is nothing less than a pagan cult.

No wonder, then, that many critics have called the United Church of Canada ‘the NDP at prayer.’ Prayer to whom or to what universal force is increasingly problematic.

Brief excerpts from Higgins’ opinion piece about a Christian denomination that’s been on a self-inflicted “woke” death spiral for decades appear below.

Michael Higgins

National Post

August 7, 2025

People walk past a billboard bearing the portraits of Israeli hostages, held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas militants, in Jerusalem on February 17, 2025. PHOTO BY AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

It is loathsome when anyone describes the butchery that happened in Israel on October 7 as an act of “resistance,” but it is particularly troubling when it comes from people within the United Church of Canada.

Such hateful rhetoric can be found in a proposal that will be considered by the church’s general council meeting, which starts Thursday [August 7]. It begins by stating that “the Gaza genocide is the most recent and most severe expression of the colonialist oppression of the state of Israel upon the Palestinian people.”

“The Palestinians have, from time to time, resisted their oppression by significant use of deadly force,” it continues. “The largest and most recent expression of this resistance was the October 7th raid into Israeli kibbutzim located along the Gaza border.”

How odious to describe the massacre of 1,200 people, including innocent civilians at a music festival, along with mass rape, as an act of resistance. This is the language of terrorists.