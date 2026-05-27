REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
6h

Time for real justice is now! Canada labelled as a genocidal nation is not justice, it's slander of our Great Country on the world stage!

Reply
Share
Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
5h

In ethics, the definition of complicit expands beyond explicit law-breaking into unethical behavior. You can be complicit in an organization by implicitly turning a blind eye to harmful practices, or by providing the resources that make unethical actions possible.

In order to keep this conspiracy theory alive the author first has to convert what was stated as preliminary analysis into an unethical assertion which it wasn't. What the media chose to make of it is a separate issue. However by calling the media complicit the author reinforces her conspiracy theory.

Ethics?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture