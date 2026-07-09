Professor Waller Newell criticizes the lack of accountability among some indigenous and political leaders in Canada, particularly in British Columbia. He highlights instances in which funds allocated for community development were allegedly misused and in which land agreements were made without proper consultation or transparency. Newell argues that this system benefits a small elite while neglecting community needs and calls for greater accountability and a focus on present-day issues.

The untouchable elite — how chiefs, councils, and politicians built a system without accountability

Billions in public funding, disputed claims, and controversial land agreements have fueled growing concerns that a small group of Indigenous and political leaders are benefiting while the communities they represent remain left behind.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.Image courtesy of BC Assembly of First Nations

Waller Newell

June 2, 2026

It is becoming ever more apparent that the federal government and the First Nations people have identical power and financial structures, and modus operandi. The rich get richer, and the poor do without. It is becoming more and more obvious that Canada, most especially British Columbia (BC), is turning a blind eye to the blatant lies and stealthy encroachment of certain indigenous chiefs and councils who are grasping for riches and power, all under the guise of entitlement for supposed wrongs committed before our time.

Case in point is the Kamloops Residential School debacle. Leading this charge was Roseanne Casimir, chief of the Kamloops Indian Band. This is the woman who, on May 27, 2021, announced the “confirmation of the remains of 215 indigenous children who were buried at this location.”

The government reacted by allocating $12.1 million for the recovery of said remains to the local First Nations, or “Coastal First Nations,” which, contrary to mainstream media reports, is actually a well-funded activist group, not a band, headed by Ms. Casimir, among others. Funding is provided by wealthy left-wing foundations to serve their own agendas.

The original $12.1 million grew to $320 million. Yet now, years later, not one shovel of dirt has been turned, and no remains have been found. The funding that had been allocated to excavation, archival research, and site security was diverted in its entirety to administration, marketing, and travel, as well as publicists, architects, and engineers for other projects. No remains or body parts, no forensic evidence, and no transparency.