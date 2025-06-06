Dear Reader,

Please find below the first in a series written by Yaniv Weissman exploring the remarkable birth and development of Zionism, a movement that would transform not just Jewish history but also the entire Middle East.

To me, the subtext of this series is the speciousness of the claim that the Muslim Arab people, who have only started calling themselves Palestinians in recent decades, are the ancestral people of a sliver of land that has been the promised homeland of the Jewish people for centuries.

The Revolutionary Vision That Changed History

Yaniv Weissman

WeissWord

April 10, 2025

“Many branches, as well as whole ones, will die and fall from the tree of Judaism; the tree is alive and well.” Theodor Herzl

The year is 1896. The world map bleeds with the colors of great empires – British red, French blue, Russian green, and the fading Ottoman yellow stretching across the Middle East. These imperial giants divide the globe between them, ruling over hundreds of millions who have no say in their governance. In Europe's corridors of power, diplomats and generals maneuver like chess players, eyeing territories and anticipating their rivals' next moves.

Theodor Herzl

Against this backdrop of imperial machinations, approximately 8.7 million Jews live scattered across Europe and the Middle East, existing in a precarious balance. In Western Europe, they've gained legal rights but face persistent social exclusion. In Eastern Europe, particularly within the Russian Empire's Pale of Settlement, over five million Jews endure crushing restrictions and eruptions of violence.

The Ottoman Empire, once the world's most powerful state, now staggers under the weight of corruption, debt, and nationalist uprisings. The Sultan's dominion – which includes Palestine, the ancient Jewish homeland – is derided as "the sick man of Europe." Great powers circle like vultures, anticipating the empire's collapse and calculating how to claim their share of its territories.

For strategic minds in London, the land bridge connecting Egypt to India holds particular interest. The Suez Canal, opened in 1869, has become Britain's vital artery to its Asian colonies. Whoever controls the eastern Mediterranean coastline could threaten this lifeline of empire.

It's within this complex chess game of imperial ambitions that the Zionist dream will find unexpected opportunity.

But we're getting ahead of our story.

In Vienna, a dapper 35-year-old journalist named Theodor Herzl sits at his desk, feverishly writing. He's not composing one of his usual theater reviews or cultural observations. Instead, his pen races across paper as he outlines something unprecedented – a practical blueprint for establishing a Jewish state.

What drove this thoroughly assimilated, secular journalist to such a revolutionary vision? Just months earlier, Herzl had been covering the Dreyfus trial in Paris for his Viennese newspaper. Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer in the French army, stood falsely accused of treason. Outside the courtroom, Parisian crowds roared "Death to the Jews!" in the very cradle of European enlightenment.

This was Herzl's epiphany – a shattering realization that even in France, where Jews had been legally emancipated for a century, the veneer of acceptance was paper-thin. If antisemitism could flourish in liberal France, what hope was there anywhere in Europe?

Herzl wasn't the first to propose a Jewish return to Palestine. Smaller Zionist groups like Hovevei Zion (Lovers of Zion) had formed following the Russian pogroms of 1881-1884. A physician named Leon Pinsker had already published "Auto-Emancipation," arguing that Jews needed territorial sovereignty to escape persecution.

But where earlier Zionist thinkers operated primarily within Jewish intellectual circles, Herzl envisioned a political movement operating on the world stage. His approach was pragmatic, diplomatic, and boldly public. He understood that Jewish settlement in Palestine would require international backing – and he recognized the Ottoman Empire's vulnerability as a potential opening.

In his manifesto "Der Judenstaat" (The Jewish State), published in February 1896, Herzl wrote: "We are a people—one people... We shall try to do without this territorial basis, shall we say in the next twenty years, then we shall be lost." The urgency in his words reflected his conviction that Jewish peril was imminent without a sovereign homeland.

Critics called him a madman. Jewish communal leaders dismissed him as a dangerous provocateur. Religious authorities condemned him for attempting to force God's hand rather than waiting for divine redemption.

Yet something about Herzl's vision captured imaginations. Within eighteen months of publishing his pamphlet, he had organized the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland. In August 1897, 204 delegates from seventeen countries gathered – an unprecedented assembly representing Jewish communities from across the diaspora.

Standing before this historic gathering, Herzl declared: "At Basel, I founded the Jewish State. If I said this out loud today, I would be answered by universal laughter. Perhaps in five years, certainly in fifty, everyone will recognize it."

The Basel Program, adopted at this congress, carefully articulated Zionism's goal: "To create for the Jewish people a home in Palestine secured by public law." Note the diplomatic language – not yet demanding a state but establishing a foundation for one.

This first congress also created the World Zionist Organization, an institutional structure that would outlive its founder and eventually help bring Israel into existence. Herzl understood that dreams require infrastructure to become reality.

What makes this moment extraordinary is how Herzl transformed Zionism from abstract yearning into strategic action. He initiated diplomatic contacts with world leaders, including the German Kaiser and Ottoman Sultan. He established a newspaper, Die Welt, to spread Zionist ideas. He created financial institutions to fund land purchases in Palestine.

For the first time, a Jewish national movement was operating with the tools and methods of modern politics – congresses, elections, diplomatic missions, and financial instruments. Herzl instinctively grasped that in the age of empires, Jewish sovereignty would require not just settlements on the ground but recognition in international forums.

The Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II rebuffed Herzl's direct approaches, unwilling to relinquish territory. But Herzl anticipated that the Empire's decay would eventually create openings. He wrote presciently: "When we begin to take possession of the land, the Sultan won't be able to do anything about it."

By the time Herzl died unexpectedly in 1904, aged just 44, he had set in motion forces that would capitalize on the coming realignment of power in the Middle East. The British government, initially indifferent to Zionism, would soon recognize its strategic potential as Ottoman power waned further.

In our next chapter, we'll explore the Jewish condition across Europe that made Zionism not just appealing but increasingly essential for millions. We'll witness how different Jewish communities – from enlightened Germany to oppressed Russia – responded to Herzl's call, and how the first pioneering settlers began transforming ancient dreams into modern reality.

The extraordinary story of Zionism had just begun – and with it, one of history's most improbable national renaissance movements. A scattered people, without military power or territorial base, had commenced a journey toward sovereign rebirth in their ancestral homeland, navigating between the ambitions of fading and rising empires.

The chess pieces were moving. The great game was afoot.

