The following piece, written by Yaniv Weissman, is his fourth chapter in a series exploring the birth and development of Zionism. In previous chapters, he explored Theodor Herzl's Zionist vision, examined the global Jewish diaspora, and analyzed Britain's strategic calculations.

There could be no better time to post this piece than today, given Israel’s defensive attack against Iran, a country determined to push the Jews of the Promised Land into the Mediterranean Sea or incinerate them on land with nuclear weapons, which began yesterday.

Here Weissman turns to the extraordinary story of how Zionist pioneers literally rebuilt a land that had been left to decay for centuries.

What was a sparsely populated area covered by swamps and deserts, a land inhabited mainly by Muslim Arabs with no Palestinian identity, was quickly transformed into a modern Garden of Eden.

The underlying message of this piece is that this tiny sliver of land on the East coast of the Mediterranean Sea would still be a backward wasteland save for the Zionist project.

If it's Muslim enemies, led by Iran, managed to drive the Jews into the sea, as they have promised repeatedly since 1948, this Promised Land would quickly revert to a backward wasteland.

This is why the free world, led by America, should support Israel as much as possible in its current existential battle with Iran.

Transforming a Neglected Land

Yaniv Weissman

May 27, 2025

Theodor Herzl, the father of modern Zionism

When the first Zionist pioneers arrived in Ottoman Palestine in the 1880s, they encountered not the "land flowing with milk and honey" of biblical memory, but a territory that had been systematically neglected, underdeveloped, and environmentally degraded. What they accomplished over the next several decades represents one of history's most remarkable examples of land reclamation and modernization—a transformation so comprehensive that it created the physical and economic foundation for a future state.

The Land They Found

Mark Twain, visiting in 1867, described Palestine as "a desolate country whose soil is rich enough, but is given over wholly to weeds—a silent, mournful expanse." This observation captured the reality that greeted early settlers: centuries of Ottoman administrative neglect, recurring plagues, and environmental mismanagement had reduced much of Palestine to swampland, desert, and abandoned agricultural terraces.

The Huleh Valley in the north was a malarial swamp. The coastal plain was largely uninhabitable due to disease-carrying mosquitoes. Ancient irrigation systems built during Roman and Byzantine periods had collapsed, leaving once-fertile areas barren. British surveys in the early 20th century documented extensive areas of abandoned terraces and depopulated villages, evidence of a land whose productive capacity had dramatically declined from its historical peak.

The Pioneers. Photo: Kluger Zloten. Government Press Office

Yet beneath this surface decay lay extraordinary potential. The soil, where properly drained and irrigated, proved remarkably fertile. The Mediterranean climate could support multiple growing seasons. What the land needed was systematic application of modern agricultural science, public health measures, and infrastructure development.

Draining the Swamps, Defeating Disease

The most immediate challenge facing settlers was malaria, which killed both Arab and Jewish inhabitants with devastating efficiency. Dr. Hillel Yaffe, who established medical facilities in Hadera in the early 1900s, documented mortality rates from malaria that made settlement nearly impossible in affected areas.

Jewish settlers approached this challenge with revolutionary scientific methodology. Rather than accepting disease as inevitable, they imported modern medical knowledge and drainage techniques from Europe. The drainage of the Huleh Valley swamps became emblematic of this systematic approach.

Swamp drainage channels in Kabara (source - Kovalnov collection)

The work required substantial engineering—pumping stations, drainage canals, and careful water management that transformed malarial breeding grounds into fertile agricultural land. These health improvements benefited the entire regional population, as modern medical practices gradually spread beyond Jewish settlements.

The Science of Agriculture

Jewish settlers brought European agricultural science to a region that had relied on traditional subsistence farming techniques. The agricultural research station established in Rehovot became a center for systematic testing of crop varieties, development of drought-resistant strains, and pioneering of irrigation techniques adapted to Mediterranean climate conditions.

Aaron Aaronsohn's discovery of wild emmer wheat in the Galilee in 1906 exemplified this scientific approach. This ancient wheat variety, lost to cultivation for millennia, proved resistant to diseases that had plagued Mediterranean agriculture. Its rediscovery and cultivation helped establish new possibilities for grain production in the region.

The introduction of modern dairy farming proved equally transformative. European cattle breeds, adapted to local conditions through careful breeding programs, produced significantly higher milk yields than traditional local animals. The establishment of dairy cooperatives created improved food distribution systems that enhanced nutrition for both Jewish and Arab populations.

Researchers, Nehma Bidner and avid Lahover in the agricultural station in Rehovot, Israel. Afforestation represented another scientific achievement. The Jewish National Fund undertook systematic tree planting to reverse centuries of deforestation that had caused massive soil erosion. These forests didn't just prevent erosion—they created microclimates that supported agriculture in previously marginal areas.

Infrastructure Revolution

The transformation of Palestine required modern infrastructure that the Ottoman administration had failed to provide adequately. Road construction became a priority from the earliest settlements, dramatically reducing travel time and transportation costs between communities.

Pinhas Rutenberg, a Russian-Jewish engineer, obtained the concession for electricity generation in Palestine in 1921. His hydroelectric plant at Naharayim, using the Jordan River's flow, became one of the first modern power stations in the Middle East. The development of electrical infrastructure connected Jewish settlements to power systems that were more advanced than those in many parts of the former Ottoman Empire.

The establishment of telephone and telegraph networks connected isolated settlements and enabled coordination of agricultural and commercial activities. Water management represented perhaps the most crucial infrastructure development, with engineers constructing sophisticated irrigation systems that increased agricultural productivity while conserving water in a naturally arid climate.

Land Purchase and Development

The systematic purchase of land from Arab owners represented a crucial component of Zionist development. Most early land acquisitions were voluntary transactions with willing sellers—often absentee landlords based in Beirut, Damascus, or Constantinople who had little direct connection to the land.

Contemporary British investigations, including the Hope Simpson Commission Report of 1930, documented that Jewish organizations typically paid premium prices for land, often purchasing marginal or abandoned areas that local farmers considered less valuable. These purchases frequently provided Arab sellers with unprecedented capital.

Founders of the Rehovot colony with a map of the colony, 1890 By Unknown - id.lib.harvard.edu (olvwork486886)First version: PikiWiki - Israel free image collection project, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6347088

The development of purchased land followed scientific principles. Rather than simply clearing and planting, Jewish agriculturalists conducted soil analyses, planned crop rotations, and designed irrigation systems before cultivation began. This methodical approach often produced yields that exceeded traditional farming results.

Economic Transformation

The cumulative effect of these improvements created substantial economic growth that benefited the entire population. The British Mandate government's statistical abstracts document significant increases in agricultural production, urban development, and commercial activity during the mandate period.

Arab economic indicators improved notably during this period. Arab participation in citrus cultivation expanded substantially, often adopting Jewish agricultural techniques. Arab-owned industrial enterprises increased significantly. Arab urban population grew considerably, indicating substantial economic opportunity.

The establishment of modern banking, insurance, and commercial institutions created a sophisticated economy. International trade flourished as infrastructure improvements reduced transportation costs. Jaffa oranges became a premium export product in European markets, with Jewish-developed varieties and packing techniques setting new standards.

Creating Urban Modernity

The founding of Tel Aviv in 1909 symbolized the broader transformation occurring throughout Palestine. Starting as a neighborhood outside ancient Jaffa, Tel Aviv grew rapidly into a modern city. Its development demonstrated how Zionist settlement combined idealistic vision with practical urban planning.

Tel Aviv was planned as a garden city with wide boulevards, public parks, and modern sanitation systems. Its architecture reflected international modernist styles while adapting to Mediterranean climate conditions. The city's growth created economic opportunities that attracted both Jewish immigrants and Arab residents from surrounding areas.

The establishment of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in 1925 created the region's first modern research institution. Its faculties contributed directly to ongoing development efforts while training a new generation of professionals. Cultural institutions flourished alongside economic development, creating sophisticated cultural life.

The Ripple Effects

What made this transformation particularly significant was how improvements initiated by Jewish settlers spread throughout the region. Arab farmers adopted new agricultural techniques, Arab merchants invested in modern commercial enterprises, and Arab professionals trained in Jewish-established institutions.

Medical advances pioneered in Jewish hospitals spread throughout Palestine. The Hadassah Medical Organization provided healthcare regardless of ethnicity or religion, with mobile clinics reaching remote areas and contributing to improved public health across the population.

Educational innovations had similar ripple effects. While maintaining separate school systems, Jewish educational institutions pioneered teaching methods and curricula that influenced regional educational development.

The Foundation of Statehood

By the 1940s, this comprehensive transformation had created economic and institutional foundations capable of supporting independent governance. Palestine possessed modern infrastructure, sophisticated institutions, and a diversified economy.

The Jewish population had grown from approximately 50,000 in 1900 to over 600,000 by 1947—growth facilitated by immigration and natural increase supported by improved living conditions. This population had created economic and social institutions capable of modern administration.

Arab population had also grown substantially during the same period, reflecting improved economic opportunities and public health rather than immigration, demonstrating how modernization benefited all inhabitants of the region.

The physical transformation was comprehensive. A territory that had been characterized by swamps, abandoned villages, and subsistence agriculture had developed into a modern economy with advanced infrastructure, scientific agriculture, and growing industries.

Tel-Aviv, Herzel St. Year 1909

