In the complimentary opinion piece reposted below, prolific researcher and engaging writer Michelle Stirling critiques Julian Brave NoiseCat's portrayal of his father's placement in a residential school incinerator, arguing that it misrepresents the truth. She shows that the story, central to the documentary "Sugarcane," omits crucial details about NoiseCat's grandmother's actions and the involvement of vested interests in the investigation. She also questions the credibility of the "rez myths" perpetuated by the documentary and its impact on land claims and reconciliation efforts.​​

The Walrus – Propagating the Indian Residential School “Rez” Myths of Julian Brave NoiseCat

Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’

October 27, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025 with files from Nina Green

Let’s face it. Truth and Reconciliation has gone off the rails, largely because Indian Residential School myths – aka “rez myths” – have been given credence as if fact. The latest example is in the tax-subsidized publication “The Walrus” which headlined an article by Julian Brave NoiseCat like so: “My Father Was Found in a Residential School Incinerator When He Was an Infant: Being the son of a death-defying trickster led me to confront what Canada tried to burn away.”

Canada did not try to burn away his father. Ed Archie NoiseCat, Julian’s father, was placed in the school incinerator by his own mother. She was a desperate, unwed mother in 1959, in a time when there was no social service supports for unwed mothers. She was not a student at the school at the time; had not been for many years as she was 20 and a consenting adult. Students could only attend until age 16.

Some people may already be aware of this story of “Ed-in-the-incinerator” as it was the foundational premise of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Sugarcane.” What is not told in “Sugarcane” is that it was Ed’s mother, Antoinette Archie, who put Baby Ed in the incinerator according to her court testimony. It is not told that she served a year in jail for this abandonment. Instead, it is implied throughout “Sugarcane” that the priests and nuns of St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School* at Williams Lake, BC were the culprits. It is implied in “Sugarcane” that Ed was fathered by a priest. It is implied that there was common, nefarious practice at St. Joseph’s for priests and nuns to incinerate the bodies of illicit babies fathered by priests. So, Julian Brave NoiseCat and The Walrus continue to mislead Canadians by saying that “Canada tried to burn away” Baby Ed…when it was Ed’s own mother, Julian’s grandmother.

(*also known as Cariboo Indian Residential School; this is the name on the National Truth and Reconciliation Centre website)

It is appalling that Julian Brave NoiseCat continues to cash in on this human tragedy, a story that I don’t think he has permission to tell, based on the fact that his grandmother, at the end of “Sugarcane” cries out in shame and sorrow that she does not want to talk about it. As I have written elsewhere:

Antoinette Archie is central to the story, but as reported in the International Documentary Association’s “Documentary” on-line magazine, Kassie was, “Unable to get answers from NoiseCat’s kyé7e (grandmother), who finds the events of her son’s conception and birth too painful to revisit…” Thus, the filmmakers weave a fiction out of what should have been fact. In doing so, they violate the privacy of the grandmother of co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat, ultimately cashing in on a tragic tale of Antoinette Archie’s impulsive and criminal actions back in 1959.

To me, it is telling that in the book, on the page of the partial family tree, Julian’s grandmother is only referred to as “Kyé7e” (‘grandmother’ in the Shushwap language). Her name was not revealed in “Sugarcane” and so far, I don’t see it in the book, either.

In The Walrus article, which is an excerpt of Julian’s book, he writes:

In 2021, the Williams Lake First Nation opened an investigation into missing students at St. Joseph’s Mission. The First Nation’s investigators found that under Father O’Connor, a member of the clergy who rose to the rank of bishop, as well as other principals at St. Joseph’s, babies conceived by students and nuns—including some fathered by priests—were aborted or adopted out. Witnesses as well as records in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police archives attested to something even darker: newborn babies cast into the incinerator to be burned with the garbage.

First of all, we are all still waiting for the list of missing students at St. Joseph’s Mission. Where is it? Where are the families who claim their children never came home? Where are the missing person’s police reports?

Secondly, the “First Nation’s investigators” are Julian’s aunt, Charlene Belleau, a long-time Indigenous activist, and Whitney Spearing, an archeologist employed by Williams Lake First Nation’s wholly owned archeology company called “Sugar Cane Archeology.” This is probably the largest product/service placement in the history of filmmaking. You may not be aware of this part of the movie business, but when your favorite star picks up their can of Coca-Cola, or beer, or puts on their Nikes in a rather prominent way, this is called “product placement” and companies will pay a nice fee for this service. So, “Sugarcane” is the equivalent, in the movie-ad business, of having a blockbuster called “Frozen Coca-Cola” or “Avatar: The Way of Crown Royal” (instead of “Avatar: The Way of Water.”)

Did they do this on purpose? I do not know. I do know that this was not an independent investigation but one of vested interests. It costs a lot of money for a band to run a full-scale archeology company; what great advertising!

In The Walrus article, Julian also claims, “Witnesses as well as records in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police archives attested to something even darker: newborn babies cast into the incinerator to be burned with the garbage.”

Here’s some of the “evidence” from the RCMP files, as shown in “Sugarcane” (red circle added).

As I have written elsewhere of the pedigree producers and filmmakers associated with “Sugarcane”:

“Are they all really willing to lay their reputations on the line, purporting that priests at the school engaged in systematic infanticide and incineration based on the ‘eye witness’ recollections of three people - Larry Emile, a self-admitted alcoholic; an unidentified woman who told the RCMP years ago she witnessed infanticide when she was a ‘very small’ child; and Wesley Jackson, an apparently white individual who worked at the school and whose duties included digging holes to bury the ashes from the garbage burner in which he says he saw fragments of bones.”

St. Joseph’s was feeding 300 students a day. It is most likely there would be bones in the trash – without evidence as to what kind of bones these were, the comments are pure speculation. A “rez myth” amplified by National Geographic, which did no fact-checking.

Likewise, eye witness testimony is not considered highly credible by the courts, law enforcement or psychologists – especially related to Historic Sexual Assault or traumatic matters or events from when people were children.

The other First Nation’s investigator is Charlene Belleau, Julian’s aunt. Belleau was rescued by St. Joseph’s after her father was killed in a car accident, and she was orphaned. Her dad was “dead from drinking” is what she has told the press over the years. In 1993, Belleau told the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples that she, her mother and grandmother had all had a good experience at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School. In “Sugarcane” she flipped and she claims that “We told you…” for years about these incinerator/residential school atrocities, but you (White people) wouldn’t listen.

This self-serving “investigation” and the atrocity propaganda of “Sugarcane” led to the British Columbia government acquiescing to and financing land back claims by the Williams Lake First Nation. Despite having only Ground Penetrating Radar scans as “evidence” and no list of missing children’s names, the grounds of St. Joseph’s were declared by Williams Lake band Chief Willie Sellars as “sacred.” The GPR and archival research claimed to have found 55 children who had gone missing, though “no confirmed human remains found to date.”

“The First Nation and B.C. government bought the 13.7-acre property for $1.2 million from its private owners, with $849,000 coming from the province.”[1]

Julian’s claim that the First Nations investigators found that Father O’Connor, later a Bishop, fathered a child with a student is materially false. Father O’Connor did break his vows of celibacy and fathered a child with Phyllis Bob. However, she was, by then, a former student and a 22-year-old employee at the school. She was a seamstress and of legal age. The circumstances of falling in love with her employer might have been a case of undue influence; Father O’Connor’s breach of his vows is disgraceful, but people are only human. Phyllis Bob did have a baby, and it was given up for adoption.

Right there, you have to ask, if the “Catholic-priests-incinerate-illicit-babies” theory was true…why bother with an adoption?

In fact, it is true that St. Joseph’s had an arrangement with a Catholic home for unwed mothers where pregnant girls would be sent for care and delivery, and then the baby would be adopted out. Recall that students could only attend Indian Residential School until age 16 – in those days there were no social supports for unwed mothers and women had very few employment opportunities to begin with. Even today, a 16-year-old unwed mother faces enormous challenges; she and her child probably face decades-long poverty. Even the famous Joni Mitchell had to face this deeply emotional challenge as a young unwed mother of 21 in 1965. She gave up her child for adoption, wanting her baby to have a better life. Feminists cheered her for her courage.

Thus, I find Julian Brave NoiseCat’s fixation on the “rez myths” of priestly sexual activities to be very strange in light of his own family’s heritage. In his book he discusses his grandfather (Pé7e), “Ray” (aka “Zeke”) Raphael Norman Peters.

Ray was a Tom Cat. Julian tells us he can name seven women Ray impregnated and their resulting brood of nineteen children, though “I’ve heard numbers as high as thirty.” It turns out that two months after Ed Archie NoiseCat’s fateful birth, a half-brother, fathered by Ray, named Richard was born on the same reserve. Julian claims his grandfather had a dozen children with four women on just one rez. He also claims that in class photos from Eliza Archie Memorial School, in some grades, all the students would have been Ray’s grandchildren. (pg. 118)

Julian tries to valorize Ray’s behaviour, claiming,

“With a herd of horses and a harem of women, he was the Genghis Khan of the Cariboo. I estimate he has well over one hundred living descendants. In my adulthood, I’ve met two of Zeke’s children who neither Dad (Ed) nor I knew before, and way more cousins than I can count.” (pg. 119)

Perhaps now it is clear why St. Joseph’s Mission had an arrangement with a Catholic home for unwed mothers and why at most Indian Residential Schools, the girls and boys were strictly segregated. Wildly uninhibited sexual mores on some reserves and the prevalence of alcohol were then, and are today, a compromising combination.

The nearby reserve of Alkali Lake, where Julian’s aunt Charlene Belleau was chief, was once 100% alcoholic. The place became famous for their efforts to go dry, but before that happened, terrible things occurred.[2] From the LA Times:

The Shuswap Indians of Alkali Lake came by their abstinence the hard way: Throughout the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s, the alcoholism rate here was 100%, and when recovery did come, it involved a sort of house-to-house combat with booze. “It was continuous drinking,” said Francis Johnson, a 40-year-old recovering alcoholic who now teaches fourth through seventh grade at the village school. “Because of the drinking, there was a lot of child neglect, wife abuse, rape, gang rape--the worst kind of things you can imagine.” [Bold added]

Perhaps this explains why people thought that priests were impregnating girls, as the girls would arrive from summer holidays, where handsome, hardy cowboys like Ray might have loved or raped them, and only months later while at school would their pregnant condition become apparent. To the uneducated (about the cycle of conception and pregnancy) it would make sense that once the girls were at school they ‘became’ pregnant; in fact they had conceived months before.

Maybe Antoinette didn’t fall for Ray; maybe she was raped by him and doesn’t want to talk about it. No one seems to consider that possibility. Ray was 11 years older than Antoinette; many older men like to find younger women. They are easy to tempt into a tryst with a swagger, dinner, gifts, liquor, or sheer force.

Ray’s sexual habits were not confined to Ray alone. Throughout the history of Indian Residential Schools, unfathered children were dumped into the school’s care. In some cases, the children were orphaned by diseases like Tuberculosis (TB) which was prevalent in all of society at the time;[3] in other cases, a new partner rejected the burden of caring and feeding children of the former lover or spouse.

In his book, Julian Brave NoiseCat continues his hateful campaign toward the Roman Catholic Church claiming that Indian Residential Schools took children from their parents, and that’s why today’s Indigenous adults don’t know how to be parents.

“Our people were deprived of the right to parent for decades and generations by the missions. Dad was born unwanted. He was left in an incinerator the way unwanted Indian babies were at St. Joseph’s Mission. Except, to the best of our knowledge, the culprit wasn’t the missionaries. It was his own mother.” (pg. 110)

At least he admits here in print what he left out of “Sugarcane.”

Julian also says his father is “militantly anti-Catholic.” (pg. 79) Both his parents are atheists, but his grandmother Kyé7e is a devout Catholic. So, he turns to pagan Coyote mythology to explain his world. Go figure.

But Julian’s claims about defective parenting are not supported by the evidence.

Only 1/3 of eligible Status Indians ever attended Indian Residential Schools, on average for 4.5 years. J.R. Miller, the late, great Canadian historian had a central complaint about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports, that being that: “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”

(The Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, Volumes 1-6, Review By J.R. Miller, April 10, 2016, BC Studies no. 191 Autumn 2016, p. 169-175)

Throughout the records of Indian Residential Schools, we find hundreds of admissions applications, signed by parents, who wanted their children to be educated, fed and housed. The applications had to be approved by the Department of Indian Affairs in Ottawa. The only exceptions for age and admission were made for children who were orphaned or from destitute or dangerous homes. (Note - the example below refers to a different St. Joseph’s in Manitoba.)

Close up of the bottom of the form showing exceptions for orphans, the destitute or neglected.

Another 1/3 of eligible Status Indians went to Day School on reserve, so they would attend classes and then go home, as all off-reserve public students do. Thus, they were with their parents with ample time to learn how to parent.

And a final 1/3 of eligible Status Indians did not go to any school at all, presumably with their parents 24/7. Undoubtedly, this group of people have propagated the “rez myths” of priests making babies and burning them up. They were uneducated and drew conclusions from what they saw around themselves.

That means that only 1/6th of all potential Canadian Indigenous students ever attended Indian Residential School (if we include Metis, who were not allowed, and Inuit, who were not part of the Status Indians). Thus, Catholic and Christian priests and nuns and Indian Residential Schools cannot be the source of Indian reservation dysfunction.

Readers of Julian’s book may question Miller’s statement, as Julian recounts that his great-grandmother Alice Archie, tried to keep her children out of Indian Residential School by sending them to live in a trapline hut for two weeks at the start of school. Unfortunately, his grandma, Antoinette (then a child) could not count what two weeks were, came home early and was scooped up for school by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Julian says his great-grandmother Alice was “not allowed” to raise any of her nine children. They all went to Indian Residential School.

In truth, it is likely the children were apprehended by the RCMP. The family was destitute (by Ed’s and Julian’s accounts, also pg. 49) and Alice and Jacob were alcoholics. The Oblate fathers gave priority placement to the poor and children at risk of neglect or family violence. In his book, Julian explains that his father, abandoned by his mother in the incinerator, was then raised by Julian’s great-grandparents Alice and Jacob Archie in a shack with a plywood floor. Ed was initially separated from his mother Antoinette as she was in jail for a year, losing that vital mother-child bonding that is so important for babies. At age two, Julian reports that Ed caught TB from Jacob and was sent to Coqualeetza Indian Hospital for treatment until age four.[4] He returned to the care of Alice and Jacob, only to have Alice die when he was about seven.

In the book, Julian says Alice had gone out into a snowstorm to search for Jacob who had been drinking, and that she died of hypothermia (pg. 49). According to her death certificate, she died of several causes, acute alcoholic poisoning being one of them.

Close up excerpt of Alice Archie’s death certificate, below.

Jacob Archie died some years later of cirrhosis of the liver.

From the death of Alice Archie, Julian’s father, Ed, was tumbled “from house to house with whoever would take him.” Contrary to the film critics’ myths, that Ed was sent to Indian Residential School, he was not. Instead, he had no home at all! And somewhere along the way an uncle raped him.

Julian blames Indian Residential Schools for such abuse. He writes:

It seems like almost everyone was abused or worse at the schools built to save little Indian souls from themselves. Back on the rez, those broken little boys and girls grew up to be the parents, uncles and aunts of my father’s generation. Life in some of the homes they created could be as dangerous and dystopic as life in the Indian residential schools. Because that’s all they knew and that’s how colonization works.

Again, as I have written elsewhere, many children felt safe and were happy to be at Indian Residential School instead of their chaotic homes.

In CBC’s 1991 Fifth Estate program, a rare statement from Lena Paul, a former residential school student at St. Joseph’s says the school was a lifesaver. CBC voice over: “Lena Paul is one former student with fond memories of Saint Joseph’s school. To her, residential school meant salvation.” Lena Paul: “I had a really good experience when I was at the residential school because with… with the chaos and the violence that was going on in my home when I came to the to the residential school it was some place it was clean, it was some place that was sober and I always knew what was going to be happening next because it was very structured and orderly there and for me it was a place that I felt safe.”

Also in the 1991 CBC Fifth Estate show, former Chief Bev Sellars, tells us that it was a rumor that priests impregnated girls at the school. Now 33 years later, it is claimed as fact by “Sugarcane.”

Contrary to Julian’s claims that Indian Residential Schools were meant to wipe out Indian heritage, here we have none other than Father O’Connor, proudly presenting the second edition of “My Heart is Glad” - a St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School 65 page year book of writings which incorporate Indian folklore in English stories - written by students.

Contrary to Julian’s claims about colonization, colonization and Christianity taught monogamy, agape – the New Testament covenant love of G-d for humans, the divine love of humankind, not lust. It taught faith, hope and charity. It taught sexual purity and also humility – that people can fall from grace, like Father O’Connor, and can be forgiven, as apparently he was by the Bob family and remained a much-loved friend. Colonization and Christianity taught moderation in all things. Steadfastness, creativity – as we were given that gift to create in a way that the animal has not; and the gift of words, which we can use for good or for ill.

Mostly, Christianity taught that while G-d works in mysterious ways, each one of us is divine and with a divine purpose in life, whether big or small. That we are loved – not by the temporal love of Rodeo Ray of the flesh, but by a Greater Love, a spiritual love that infuses the world, the love of the Creator who made us all from a miracle of two infinitesimal cells meeting and divinely sparking new life.

While Julian continues to struggle to make sense of his own life, he is post-humously defaming and denigrating the thousands of priests, nuns, clergy and federal employees (many of them Indigenous) who worked at Indian Residential Schools. These men and women did their best, in difficult times, to provide education and emotional support, so that Indigenous children, like Julian, could make use of the tools of Western civilization in a changing world. So that, instead of the rez being the only world for a graduate, not even the skies would be the limit, as Chickasaw astronaut John B. Herrington showed us.

As I have written elsewhere, as noted in Shingwauk’s Vision, an Assiniboine Chief recalled:

“…Our children and grandchildren will be taught the magic art of writing. Just think for a moment what that means. Without the aid of a spoken word our children will transmit their thoughts on a piece of paper, and that talking paper may be carried to distant parts of the country and convey your thoughts to your friends. Why even the medicine men of our tribe cannot perform such miracles.” This miracle came to Chief Dan George and Richard Wagamese.

It also came to Julian Brave NoiseCat. Let us hope that henceforth he writes the truth instead of propagating rez myths and valorizing alcohol-soaked Tom Cat fatherhood as a paean to the pagan Coyote trickster.

And let’s hope that henceforth The Walrus is more respectful of Canadian taxpayers, some 19 million of whom are Catholics or other Christians. They have unwittingly funded The Walrus for years for millions of dollars in Heritage Canada publishing grants. None of us deserve to have our Canadian and Judeo-Christian heritage so vilified; certainly not by the press we fund.

~~~~

[1] https://globalnews.ca/news/9939776/williams-lake-first-nation-owner-residential-school-grounds/

[2] https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1989-12-10-mn-480-story.html

[3] https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2/the-forgotten-tuberculosis-plague-residential-school-factualism-is-not-a-crime-faa52182e1ea

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coqualeetza_Indian_Hospital